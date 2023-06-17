Chile vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chile vs Dominican Republic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chile vs Dominican Republic friendly match.
What time is the Chile vs Dominican Republic Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Chile vs Dominican Republic of June 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 pm.
Bolivia: 8:30 pm.
Brasil: 9:30 pm.
Chile: 9:30 pm on Chilevision.
Colombia: 7:30 pm.
Ecuador: 7:30 pm.
Estados Unidos: 8:30 pm ET.
México: 6:30 pm on Fanatiz.
Paraguay: 9:30 pm.
Perú: 8:30 pm.
Uruguay: 9:30 pm.
Venezuela: 8:30 pm on Televen.
Dominican Republic last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Antonio Santurro, Edarlin Reyes, Brian López, Ismael Díaz, Carlos Ventura, Yoan Melo, César García, Jean Carlos López, Daniel Flores, Erick Paniagua and Dorny Romero.
Chile last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Claudio Bravo, Guillermo Maripán, Paulo Díaz, Gabriel Suazo, Guillermo Soto, Víctor Méndez, Gary Medel, Marcelino Núñez, Arturo Vidal, Diego Rubio and Ben Brereton Díaz.
Dominican Republic Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players. The first is attacker Dorny Romero (#17), he plays for Always Ready in the Bolivian First Division, in that tournament he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in the game on Friday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is César García (#3), the 30-year-old who plays for Sporting Gijón is an important thinker and a great defender. The Always Ready player, Edarlin Reyes (#11) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic soccer team is not preparing for any particular tournament, they will have several friendly games this month against Chile. In the World Cup qualifiers, the Dominican Republic had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game resulted in a draw, they prevailed 1-1 against Uzbekistan at the King Abdullah Sports City and thus drew their second friendly game of the year.
Chile Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Chile's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against the Dominican Republic. The attacker Alexis Sánchez (#10), plays in Ligue 1 with Marseille. He is the top scorer for his team with 14 goals in 35 games played and will be very important for the friendly match due to his leadership. Forward Diego Rubio (#11) is a player for the MLS Colorado Rapids, in the 2023 season he has achieved 3 assists in 8 games played. He is 30 years old and we could see him attend the game on Sunday. Finally, the Norwich City player from the English League Championship, Marcelino Núñez (#7) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in Europe and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against the Dominican Republic.
Chile
The Chilean soccer team is not preparing for any particular tournament, they will have several friendly games this month against the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Republic and Bolivia. In the World Cup, Chile had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game resulted in a victory, they prevailed 3-2 against Paraguay at the David Arellano Monumental Stadium and thus won their first friendly match of the year.
The stadium
The Sausalito Stadium is located in the city of Vina del Mar, Chile. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 33,000 spectators, was inaugurated on September 16, 1962, and cost 33 million dollars to build.