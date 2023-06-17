Azerbaijan vs Estonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Azerbaijan vs Estonia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Azerbaijan vs Estonia match.
What time is Azerbaijan vs Estonia match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Azerbaijan vs Estonia of 17th June in several countries:
|
Where to watch Azerbaijan vs Estonia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
June 17, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
June 17,2023
|
13:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
June 17, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
June 17, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
June 17, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
June 17, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
June 17, 2023
|
11:00
|
Spain
|
June 17, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
June 17, 2023
|
10:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
June 17, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this Estonian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Sergei Zenjov, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Azerbaijan:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Richard Almeida, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last lineup of Estonia:
k. Hein; K. Mets, J. Tamm, M. Paskotsi; A. Pikk, M. Miller, M. Käit, K. Vassilijev, V. Sinyavskiy; S. Zenjov; R. Sappinen.
Azerbaijan's last lineup:
E. Balayev; E. Ceferquliyev, A. Krivotsyuk, B. Mustafazade, H. Haghverdi; A. Isaev, R. Almeida, E. Mahmudov; R. Seydayev, R. Dadasov, T. Bayramov.
Background:
Azerbaijan and Estonia have met on a total of 8 occasions (1 win for Azerbaijan, 4 draws, 3 wins for Estonia) where the balance currently leans towards the visiting side. In goal scoring history, Estonia has the advantage with 8 goals scored while Azerbaijan has only 5 goals scored. Their last meeting dates back to 2013 in an international friendly where Estonia beat Azerbaijan 2-1.
About the Stadium:
Dalga Arena is a multi-purpose stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, however, it is mostly used for soccer practice in that country. It is one of the smallest sports venues in the country, with a capacity of only 6,000 people. It was inaugurated by Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on June 6, 2011.
Of the highlights of this venue is that it was a venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2012 and hosted the Azerbaijan national team for a friendly duel in the same year, as well as, hosted a Euro 2012 match.
Not giving up
For Estonia, the outlook is just as complicated, but more hopeful to qualify for Euro 2024 in a group where the favorites to obtain the first and second places are Austria and Belgium, however, despite not getting any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. Likewise, Estonia will only play this match against Azerbaijan, and in case of winning, they would not only add the first three points, but also arrive with a pending match to the September FIFA date, which means an opportunity to add and continue climbing positions.
Getting back on track
The Azerbaijan national team is back in action to continue with the qualifiers for Euro 2024, however, the outlook has looked bad for the team as they are currently at the bottom of their group without a point, with 2 defeats and a total of 9 goals conceded. However, with a win, Azerbaijan could be right back in the hunt for the qualification places as there is still a lot to play for in the qualifiers. After facing Estonia, Azerbaijan will have to wait until the next FIFA matchday to play Belgium and Jornadia.
For a place in Euro 2024
The path for the teams to participate in next year's European Championship has begun. The Euro qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the Eurocup, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
Kick-off time
The Azerbaijan vs Estonia match will be played at Dalga Arena, in Baku, Azerbaijan. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: Azerbaijan vs Estonia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.