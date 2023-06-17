Montenegro vs Hungary LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Montenegro vs Hungary live stream.
Where and how to watch Montenegro vs Hungary live online
Montenegro vs Hungary can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Montenegro vs Hungary corresponding to the matchday 3 of the Qualifying rounds for the European Championship?
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 08:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Hungary Statements
"The two matches ahead will be difficult. A big fight is expected in Montenegro, their opponents will fight tooth and nail for every ball. Our goal is to win, which requires three components: concentration, discipline and team unity."
"The goal of every player who is here is to spend as many minutes as possible on the field, but this is something you have to work on. If you have the performance and the confidence that comes with that , then the playing minutes will come naturally, they will come."
How is Hungary coming along?