Montenegro vs Hungary LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match
Image: Twitter Hungary

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:01 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Montenegro vs Hungary live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Montenegro vs Hungary live, as well as the latest information from Podgorica City Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
1:56 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Montenegro vs Hungary live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Montenegro vs Hungary can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:51 AMan hour ago

What time is the match of Montenegro vs Hungary corresponding to the matchday 3 of the Qualifying rounds for the European Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the match Montenegro vs Hungary on June 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

Spain: 08:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

1:46 AMan hour ago

Hungary Statements

Ádám Lang spoke ahead of this important match: "I already played against Montenegro, from that game I expect a tough battle. We must not take over the home team's style of play, but we must compete with them in duels, we must make good decisions and then we can get the three points."

"The two matches ahead will be difficult. A big fight is expected in Montenegro, their opponents will fight tooth and nail for every ball. Our goal is to win, which requires three components: concentration, discipline and team unity."

"The goal of every player who is here is to spend as many minutes as possible on the field, but this is something you have to work on. If you have the performance and the confidence that comes with that , then the playing minutes will come naturally, they will come." 

1:41 AMan hour ago

How is Hungary coming along?

Hungary had no activity in the first matchday, however in their second match against Bulgaria they defeated the team three goals to zero, so they will be looking for another victory and thus leave Montenegro behind.

1:36 AMan hour ago

How does Montenegro arrive?

Montenegro comes to this match after one victory and one defeat in these qualifiers, the first one was against Bulgaria, the second one was against Serbia, so they will be looking for a good match.
1:31 AMan hour ago

The match Montenegro vs Hungary will be played at Podgorica City Stadium.

The match Montenegro vs Hungary will be played at the Podgorica City Stadium, located in Podgorica: Montenegro. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
1:26 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Montenegro vs Hungary, matchday 3 of the qualifiers for the European Championship. The match will take place at the Podgorica City Stadium at 08:00 am.
VAVEL Logo