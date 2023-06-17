Albania vs Moldova LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Albania vs Moldova
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Albania vs Moldova live, as well as the latest information from the Air Albania Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Albania vs Moldova?
If you want to watch Albania vs Moldova live on TV you can follow the match on UEFA TV
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Albania vs Moldova match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Moldova
Ion Nicolaescu, who is playing this second half of the season for Beitar Jerusalem in the Israeli League. He has four goals in six matches. He has scored ten goals in 32 matches played with the Moldovan national team. He has scored the only goal for Moldova in the qualification for Euro 2024.
Watch out for this player in Albania
Myrto Uzuni has been key to Granada's promotion to the Spanish top flight this season thanks to his 22 goals and six assists. The 28-year-old attacker has made 29 appearances for Albania's senior national team, scoring five goals and assisting four times.
How does Moldova arrive?
Moldova has drawn in the first two matches of the Euro 2024 qualifiers and is in third place in Group E with two points. They have gone four matches in a row without a win and have not won since last September 25, 2-0 against Liechtenstein;
How does Albania arrive?
Albania has not played since last March 27, when it lost to Poland by the minimum (1-0). This team has won only one match out of the last 12 matches it has played. The last time they won in an official match was in November 2021 when they won 1-0 against Andorra. In group E they are currently at the bottom with zero points and we remember that the first two in each group qualify for the European Championship;
Background
Albania and Moldova have met five times, with Albania winning on four occasions, while the remaining match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the Euro 2019 Qualification where Albania won 0-4.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Air Albania Stadium, located in Tirana, with a capacity of 2,21690 spectators.
Preview of the match
Albania and Moldova will meet in the match corresponding to matchday E between Albania and Moldova. Both teams are drawn in Group E along with Czech Republic, Poland and Faroe Islands;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Albania vs Moldova in Euro 2024 Qualifying
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.