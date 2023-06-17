Guine Equatorial vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Africa Cup of Nations

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia on Match day 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia live on Matchday 5 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from Malabo Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia live on Match day 5 of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2023.
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia will not be broadcast on television.
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia can be tuned into the live streams on Youtube.
Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia can be tuned into the live streams on Youtube.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia, Zambia vs Ivory Coast, Central African Republic vs Angola, Lesotho vs Comoros, South Africa vs Morocco, Botswana vs Libya and Benin vs Senegal are tomorrow's matches in this qualifier.
What time is Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia match day 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia match on 17 June 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 21:00
Nigeria: 21:00
South Africa: 20:00
Australia: 23:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of this African Cup of Nations qualifier will be Ibrahim Kalilou Traore, the African central referee will have the task of bringing the match to a successful conclusion, a match that promises a lot of intensity and a lot of friction.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match where we will surely see several international football stars with two teams that will fight for the 3 points.
Background
The record leans towards Tunisia, who have met 7 times leaving a record of 4 matches won by Tunisia, one draw and 2 matches won by Equatorial Guinea, so tomorrow the Tunisian team will be favourites to take the 3 points and secure the overall leadership of group j.
How does Tunisia get there?
For their part, the Tunisian national team comes from defeating Libya 1-0 on match day 4 of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, they are the overall leaders of group J with 10 points and a record of three wins, one draw and no defeats, a team that has grown as a result of their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will seek to continue adding points and victories to ensure the leadership and be able to access this African Cup of Nations, undoubtedly a match highly anticipated by the fans.
How does Equatorial Guinea get there?
Equatorial Guinea comes from defeating Botswana 3-2, the Equatorial Guinea team in its group J, is in second place with 9 points and a record of 3 games won, 0 draws and one loss, will face Tunisia who is in first place with only one point above, will seek to take advantage that tomorrow they will play at home and with people in a high intensity match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Equatorial Guinea vs Tunisia, match day 5 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The match will take place at the Malabo Stadium at 09:00 (CDMX).