Zambia vs Ivory Coast: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

How and where to watch the Zambia vs Ivory Coast match live?
What time is Zambia vs Ivory Coast match for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
The Elephants
Copper Bullets
Africa Cup of Nations
There are 12 groups with four teams each, in which the top two teams qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024.
The top teams in the FIFA ranking are the group leaders: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo. Of these, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana competed in the last World Cup, in which the Moroccan team made history and reached the semifinals of the tournament, eliminating powerful Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, and falling to France, which would be runner-up to Argentina.
The African Cup of Nations will be held in Ivory Coast from January 5 to 28 next year. There will be six stadiums hosting the tournament: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with a capacity for 60,000 and the stage for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium, and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.
It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a heavy name on the soccer calendar, where several athletes from the world's top leagues play. The first edition took place in Sudan in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the inaugural champions of the tournament.
Egypt is the competition's most successful team with seven titles, most recently in 2010. The team of star Mohamed Salah faces a long 23-year drought without winning the competition, where they were runners-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the competition's first trophy.
Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest winners of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached the quarterfinals.
By federation, the UNAF, where the northern countries are located, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal. Next is UNIFFAC, Central Africa, with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo, and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan, with two, and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.
