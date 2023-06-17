Norway vs Scotland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
How and where to watch the Norway vs Scotland match live?

If you want to watch the game Norway vs Scotland live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Norway vs Scotland match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Norway vs Scotland of 17th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 1 pm: SporTV

Chile 12 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 11 am: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 11 am: ESPN, Star +

USA 12 pm ET: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, VIX+, Foxsports.com

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 11 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 11 am: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 1pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN, Star +

Squad Scotland

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dominic Hyam, Ross McCrorie, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet, Lawrence Shankland

Coach: Steve Clarke

Squad Norway

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland, Jacob Karlstrøm, Egil Selvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Birger Solberg Meling, Brice Wembangomo, Stian Rode Gregersen, Andreas Schjølberg Hanche-Olsen, Julian Ryerson, Ken Remi Stefan Strandberg, Leo Skiri Østigård

Midfielders: Fredrik Aursnes, Kristoffer Velde, Patrick Berg, Sander Gard Bolin Berge, Mats Møller Dæhli, Mohamed Amine Elyounoussi, Ola Selvaag Solbakken, Kristian Thorstvedt, Hugo Vegard Vetlesen, Martin Ødegaard

Forwards: Erling Braut Haaland, Bård Finne, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sørloth

Coach: Ståle Solbakken

The Tartan Army

At the head of group A, Scotland has six points and a 100 percent record. The Tartan Army won their first two games: Cyprus (3-0) and Spain (2-0).
Lions

Norway have yet to taste victory in qualifying, losing their opening match, 3-0, to Spain and drawing, 1-1, against Georgia. The Lions are in fourth place with one point.
1:31 AMan hour ago

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
Eye on the game

Norway vs Scotland live this Saturday (17), at the Ullevaal Stadion at 12 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
