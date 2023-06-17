Norway vs Scotland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Norway vs Scotland match live?
What time is Norway vs Scotland match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 1 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 12 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 1 pm: SporTV
Chile 12 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 11 am: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 11 am: ESPN, Star +
USA 12 pm ET: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, VIX+, Foxsports.com
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 11 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 12 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 11 am: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 1pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 12 pm: ESPN, Star +
Squad Scotland
Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dominic Hyam, Ross McCrorie, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie
Forwards: Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet, Lawrence Shankland
Coach: Steve Clarke
Squad Norway
Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Birger Solberg Meling, Brice Wembangomo, Stian Rode Gregersen, Andreas Schjølberg Hanche-Olsen, Julian Ryerson, Ken Remi Stefan Strandberg, Leo Skiri Østigård
Midfielders: Fredrik Aursnes, Kristoffer Velde, Patrick Berg, Sander Gard Bolin Berge, Mats Møller Dæhli, Mohamed Amine Elyounoussi, Ola Selvaag Solbakken, Kristian Thorstvedt, Hugo Vegard Vetlesen, Martin Ødegaard
Forwards: Erling Braut Haaland, Bård Finne, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sørloth
Coach: Ståle Solbakken
The Tartan Army
Lions
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!