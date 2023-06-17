Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers
3:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match live?

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina of 17th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: SporTV 3

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: VIX+

Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Bosnia and Herzegovina Squad

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rade Krunic suffered a knee injury and also had to be cut. Faruk Hadžibegić called up Sanjin Prcić and Said Hamulić.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Martinez!

"I think Bosnia is a very competitive team and an example as a national team. The mister is a coach with tactical clarity and who uses the players very clearly. A mix of young players with experience. It is a strong team. I had the opportunity to work with Bosnian players and I know that they really enjoy playing for the national team. It is a team with a strong intensity and way of competing, and it is an opportunity for us to test our level. 

The goalkeeping position is special. It is different from the others. I have to say that I really liked the attitude of the three goalkeepers and José Sá's work. We all saw good displays from Rui Patrício. He is a key player in the squad, with experience and high-level attitude. In the March training camp he was perfect but we need to be clear on this issue and the number 1 now is Diogo Costa. Patrício is number 2 and José Sá is number 3. I like to have clarity in this position. With the field players it is different. We have 5 substitutions is more a matter of moment of form, form of the game, the opponent, many details.

No, I talked about the situation with João. It is a personal decision that I respect. He had a career for the national team and we have to see this. Now we have 26 players. Everyone wants to play and be important for the national team, and this is very important for me. I see special energy and pride in playing for the National Team. I don't think it's a problem for the future, it's a natural situation. We have to have constantly new players with energy and players who can do different functions.

Our vision is work in training. We work very well in training, we have a very clear idea to play tomorrow and we need the players for that. We have two games in 72 hours, it's important for planning, but it's something you shouldn't look at before the training camp. I have one more training session and I don't know who will play tomorrow. It's hard for me to give an answer that I don't have. We have to have all the players prepared. Tuesday's training was important, Wednesday's more important, and today's is final. Tomorrow I can give the exact answer about who plays. 

My responsibility is to make the individual talent a balanced and balanced team. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes are very smart to control space and time, but we need players like Félix and Leão with ability in the one-on-one and give the team different ways to attack. Now I need to adapt to the individual qualities of the players and they adapt to the idea of the team, because we need a balanced team. Having positions on the pitch that are not fixed is important for modern soccer and for the soccer we want."

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Portugal Squad

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Portugal's Situation

Roberto Martínez will not be able to count on Gonçalo Ramos, who suffered a muscular injury in his right thigh and was cut.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Golden lillies

Bosnia and Herzegovina opened with a good 3-0 win over Iceland, but then lost 2-0 to Slovakia, leaving them with a score of 66%. The Golden Lilies are in third place with three points.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Quinas Selection

With 100% success, the only one in group J, Portugal is first, with six points. The A Seleção das Quinas thrashed in the first two rounds: Liechtenstein, 4-0, and Luxembourg, by the score of 6-0.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live this Saturday (17), at the Luz Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
