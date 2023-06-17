Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match live?
What time is Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: SporTV 3
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: VIX+
Spain 7:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Bosnia and Herzegovina Squad
Selektor A reprezentacije Faruk Hadžibegić saopštio je spisak reprezentativaca za utakmice protiv Portugala i Luksemburga u okviru kvalifikacija za EURO 2024. pic.twitter.com/WHXS73y3FU — NFS BIH (@NFSBiH) May 31, 2023
Situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Speak up, Martinez!
The goalkeeping position is special. It is different from the others. I have to say that I really liked the attitude of the three goalkeepers and José Sá's work. We all saw good displays from Rui Patrício. He is a key player in the squad, with experience and high-level attitude. In the March training camp he was perfect but we need to be clear on this issue and the number 1 now is Diogo Costa. Patrício is number 2 and José Sá is number 3. I like to have clarity in this position. With the field players it is different. We have 5 substitutions is more a matter of moment of form, form of the game, the opponent, many details.
No, I talked about the situation with João. It is a personal decision that I respect. He had a career for the national team and we have to see this. Now we have 26 players. Everyone wants to play and be important for the national team, and this is very important for me. I see special energy and pride in playing for the National Team. I don't think it's a problem for the future, it's a natural situation. We have to have constantly new players with energy and players who can do different functions.
Our vision is work in training. We work very well in training, we have a very clear idea to play tomorrow and we need the players for that. We have two games in 72 hours, it's important for planning, but it's something you shouldn't look at before the training camp. I have one more training session and I don't know who will play tomorrow. It's hard for me to give an answer that I don't have. We have to have all the players prepared. Tuesday's training was important, Wednesday's more important, and today's is final. Tomorrow I can give the exact answer about who plays.
My responsibility is to make the individual talent a balanced and balanced team. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes are very smart to control space and time, but we need players like Félix and Leão with ability in the one-on-one and give the team different ways to attack. Now I need to adapt to the individual qualities of the players and they adapt to the idea of the team, because we need a balanced team. Having positions on the pitch that are not fixed is important for modern soccer and for the soccer we want."
Portugal Squad
O Euro começa AGORA! 🏆 Estes são os convocados para a Seleção Sub-21! #VesteABandeira pic.twitter.com/IXr5tONXNH — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) May 31, 2023
Portugal's Situation
Golden lillies
Quinas Selection
How do the qualifiers for EURO 2024 work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
