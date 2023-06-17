Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Vladimir Coufal, a must see player!
The West Ham defender is one of the most important figures in his team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help his team achieve great things. During last season he played 38 games, where he got 1 assist, but started 90% of the games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season. These will seek to continue developing in the Premier League and try to get closer to the tickets for a World Cup.
How does Czech Republic arrive?
The Czech Republic National Team is appearing in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top European tournament. They are in first place in Group E with 4 points, after 1 win and 1 draw. The Czechs present a long list with interesting players such as Vladimir Coufal, Adam Hlozek, Vaclav Cerny, Jiri Pavlenka, David Zima and Alex Kral. The Czech Republic is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it comes out as the great favorite to be in the EURO and is expected to take all three points. Their coach Jaroslav Silhavy believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to getting a ticket.
Jakup Andreasen, a must see player!
The KI Klaksvik midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The islander continued with his country's team after a good season last in Betri-deildin, in which he scored 12 goals and 3 assists in 29 games played. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of his team's midfield and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Faroe Islands get here?
The Faroe Islands National Team is appearing in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of winning the team a ticket to the maximum UEFA tournament. They will have to score important points to get to the top of Group E, where they compete together with the Czech Republic, Poland, Albania and Moldova. The selection presents a wide list with interesting players such as Joan Edmundsson, Mattias Lamhuage, Heini Vatnsdal, Jakup Andreasen and Ari Mohr Jonsson. The Faroe Islands are not a powerhouse in the UEFA zone, but they are expected to battle the Czech Republic and advance to the next round. Their coach Hakan Ericson believes that the team has what it takes to advance to the EURO. The main objective is clear and with the increase in the places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever.
Where's the game?
The Tórsvøllur located in the city of Tórshavn, Faroe Islands will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 6,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
