Brazil vs Guinea: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Brazil vs Guinea Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brazil vs Guinea match.
How to watch Brazil vs Guinea Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Brazil vs Guinea live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Andris Treismanis will be the referee for the match, with Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksejs Spasennikovs as assistant referees, with all coming from Latvia, while Víctor Garcia from Spain will run the VAR.
Probable Guinea
The probable Guinea team for the match is: Kone, Conte, Saidou Sow, Camara, and Sylla; Diawara, Moriba, Guilavogui, Kamano, and Keita; Guirassy.
Probable Brazil
The probable Brazil team for the match is: Alisson (Weverton), Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Ayrton Lucas; Casemiro, Joelinton and Lucas Paquetá; Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Richarlison.
Dia de Brasil! Dia de importante passo na luta contra o racismo!!!✊🏿— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 17, 2023
Contra o racismo não tem jogo. Pela primeira vez na história, Seleção Brasileira usará um uniforme todo preto para enfrentar Guiné, no RCDE Stadium, em Barcelona.
Vamos pela vitória dentro e fora dos campos.… pic.twitter.com/9zihpP5hzY
Injuries
For this match Brazil has no absences in the convocation, only having Alisson as a doubt because of pain in the hand, while Guinea will not have Diakhaby, injured, being out of the game.
Richarlison!
Richarlison, Brazil's number nine, in an amusing tone, talked about being the forward for the Seleção: "The 9 is already mine. I don't think we have to keep choosing. I had a good World Cup, even though I didn't win the title. But I think that here in the Seleção everyone knows that I am the man-goal. There is nothing to choose, the 9 is already mine".
Vini Jr!
Also in the press conference, Vinícius Júnior thanked all the support he received after denouncing another case of racism he suffered, now in the match against Valencia: "I come here to thank everyone who was with me since the episode that happened in the last game against Valencia, the president [Ednaldo Rodrigues], along with CBF, the Infantino, who was with us today always giving the greatest strength. All the clubs in Brazil, all the people in Brazil and around the world who are with me and giving me strength to continue in this battle. It is necessary to have someone who can stand firm and reduce [racism] more and more. I want to continue for all the young people who suffer and don't have the voice that I have. One day I gave an interview saying that I wanted all Brazilians to cheer for me, and I think I am closer and closer to it. I see everyone on the Internet giving me a lot of support, following me, wishing me luck, not only in soccer, but also outside of it. And people from other areas that didn't follow me before have started to follow me now. I am happy about this and more and more I will continue to stand up for those who don't have the opportunity to fight. My head is very calm, because my family helped me, Flamengo also helped me when I was small, to suffer not only from racism, but also from all the pressure they put on me when I started at 16. I always worked quietly and today I have the opportunity to have the strength to fight on a very important issue. I want to thank you all, and may we continue together until the end".
Ramon Menezes!
In the pre-match press conference, Ramon Menezes, interim coach of the Seleção, talked about Vinicius Júnior, praising the number 10 jersey: "When we talk about experienced players who are references, Vinicius is a reference of what it means to be Brazilian. He is a great player, and I am honored to be his coach at this moment. Everything that he has been going through always transmits a lot of strength. The CBF has already been taking actions like this against racism. It is something that we have to keep fighting to have a solution and stop. First of all, he is a great coach (Carlo Ancelotti, favorite of the CBF President to take over the Seleção). But, for my part, I have already said a little. Let's wait and see what will happen. I am focused to play these two games. To get Brazil back to winning ways. To play well again and have control of what the Seleção is like. I have passed this on to the athletes. To play well again, to have control of the actions, to be strong in the defensive phase. It is a source of pride, of satisfaction, to serve the National Team. I have already been with these athletes in Morocco, and here again. We had a very good week. As always, by the way, I was very well received by the athletes, everyone saw the five training sessions, and my relationship has been great. Everyone knows my function and my role".
Last Matches: Guinea
Guinea comes into this friendly match with two wins and one loss in its last two matches, all of which were qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. The first victory was a 2-0 home win over Ethiopia, with goals from Kamano and Bayo, on March 24. On the 27th, they beat Ethiopia again, 3-2, this time away from home, with goals from Keita, Moriba and Guilavogui, while Markneh and Ojulu scored. And on Wednesday (14), at home, the loss was 2-1 to Egypt, with Guirassy opening the scoring, Trézéguet equalizing and Mostafa turning it around.
Last Matches: Bbrazil
Brazil comes into this friendly with one win, one draw and one loss. The victory was 4-1 against South Korea, still in the round of 16 of the World Cup, with goals from Vini Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá, while Paik Seung-ho pulled one back, on December 5th, 2022. On the ninth came a 1-1 draw with Croatia, with Neymar opening the scoring and Petkovic equalizing, both in extra time, going to penalties, where the Seleção was eliminated 4-2. And on March 25 the defeat was away, 2-1, to Morocco, with Boufal opening the scoring, Casemiro equalizing and Sabiri scoring the winning goal.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Brazil vs Guiné Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.