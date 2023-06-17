South Africa vs Morroco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying round 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here South Africa vs Morocco live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for South Africa vs Morocco live, as well as the latest information coming out of Estadio Soccer City. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL
Player to watch from Morocco: Youssef En-Nesyri
The 26 year old Sevilla striker is having a good start for Morocco, since in 2 matches he has scored twice. the goals were against Liberia and South Africa. Also, he recently won the Europa League, so he might be motivated tomorrow. Will he appear tomorrow against South Africa?
Player to watch from South Africa: Lyle Foster
The 22-year-old Burnley striker is doing well in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, having scored 3 times in 2 games. He scored twice against Liberia and once against Morocco. Will he appear tomorrow against Morocco?
When and where to watch South Africa vs Moroco live and online?
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Morocco
Monir El Kajoui; Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Kandouss, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui; Imran Louza, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Hakim Ziyech, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Sofiane Boufal
Last XI from South Africa
Roncen Williams; Innocent Malela, Mothibi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Nyoko Mobbie; Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokena; Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Thapelo Morena; Zakhele Lepasa
Times for the match
Times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 12:00 pm
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 12:00 pm
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 9:00 am
Ecuador: 9:00 am
USA (ET): 11:00 am
Spain: 4:00 pm
Mexico: 9:00 am
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 9:00 am
Uruguay:11:00 am
Venezuela:9:00 am
Morocco come from a draw
Walid Regragui's team is having a good season in the qualifying round, since they are top of their group with 6 points out of 6 possible. they have played 2 matches and won both. Both matches where last year; they played Liberia and won 0-2, and South Africa and won 2-1. They haven't played this year competitively because they were part of the World Cup in Qatar. Their most recent match was a draw 0-0 against Cape Verde. Can Morocco win their first competitive match tomorrow?
South Africa come from a good victory!
Hugo Broos's team is having a decent start in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of nations, since they have 4 points out of 9 possible. they have won once, drawn once and lost once. Last matchday was their first and only win as of now, and they did it against Liberia in Liberia. The match started really well for South Africa, since they scored the first goal in the 20th minute but Liberia responded 15 minutes later. At the start of the second half, South Africa got the winning goal and took the 3 points home. Will they win tomorrow vs Morocco?
Where will the match be?
The Soccer City Stadium, located in Johannesburg, South Africa, will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for the African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity for 94,736 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match: South Africa vs Morocco Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between South Africa and Morocco corresponding to matchday 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying round. The meeting will take place in Estadio Soccer City. It will start at 9:00 am