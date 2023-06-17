Benin vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Benin vs Senegal live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Benin vs Senegal live, as well as the latest information coming out of Mathieu Kerekou Friendship Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL
Player to watch from Senegal: Sadio Mane
The 30-year-old striker from Bayern Munich is breaking it with Senegal in the round prior to the African Cup of Nations, since in 4 games he has scored 5 goals and 1 assist, he is the top scorer in the competition (sharing his tally with Victor Osimhen). Will he appear tomorrow against Benin?
Player to watch from Benin: Junior Olaitan
The 21 year old midfielder from Chamois Niortais, has been in good form for Benin, since in 4 matches he has scored once and assisted once. The assist was against Rwanda, and the goal was against Senegal. Will he appear tomorrow against Senegal again?
When and where to watch Benin vs Senegal live and online?
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Benin vs Senegal in streaming, it will not be tuned by any platform.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last XI from Senegal
Alfred Gomis; Moussa Niakhate, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdoulaye Seck, Youssef Sabaly; Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Illman Ndiaye
Last XI from Benin
Saturnin Allagbe; David Kiki, Khaled Adenon, Cedric Hountondji, Melvyn Dorms; Matteo Ahlinvi; Jodel Dossou, Junior Olaitan, Douko Dodo, Youssouf Assogba; Tosin Alyegun
Times for the match
Times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 4:00 pm
Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 8:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru: 1:00 pm
Uruguay:3:00 pm
Venezuela:1:00 pm
Senegal come from a close win!
Aliu Cisee's team is having a blast of a qualifier round, since they are top of their group with 12 points out of 12 possible, but last matchday was tough for them, since they only won 0-1 against Mozambique, but the goal came in the first 20 minutes of the match. Can Senegal win tomorrow against Benin? or will they drop points in their 5th match?
Benin come from a draw!
Gernot Rohr's team is not having a good qualifying round, since it has been tough for them. they are now in last place with 2 points out of 12 possible. They have drawn twice and lost twice. Last match was their second draw, and they did it against Rwanda. The match started slow paced, but in the start of the second half Benin scored. In the last 30 minutes Rwanda drew the match and they both distributed the points. Will Benin stand a chance against Senegal tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
The General Mathieu Kerekou Friendship Stadium, located in Cotonu, Benin, will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for the African Cup of Nations. This stadium has a capacity of 20,000 for fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match: Benin vs Senegal Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Benin and Senegal corresponding to matchday 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The meeting will take place in General Mathieu Kerekou Friendship Stadium. It will start at 1:00 pm