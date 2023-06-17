Pakistan vs Djibouti LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pakistan vs Djibouti live, as well as the latest information coming out of the National Sports Complex Pitch 1.
Where and how to watch Pakistan vs Djibouti online live stream
The match will not be broadcasted on TV or streaming service.
The match will not be broadcasted on TV or streaming service.
Next appointment for Pakistan
The Pakistani team will play the SAFF championship from June 21, in the tournament will debut against India, so the test against Djibouti will allow the DT to determine who will be in the starting XI.
Pakistan wants to return to the international scene
After a FIFA suspension, Pakistan returned to the international scene in 2022, now the Arab team wants to get a victory, which, they do not get since September 2018. Despite everything, the Arab team is on a mission to return to victories and restore the competitive spirit to a nation that requires joy from its athletes.
Key Player- Djibouti
Winger Mahdi Houssein Mahabeh, 27, is the key player in the African team. He has 20 caps for his national team and has scored six goals. Another outstanding player is Warsama Hassan Houssein, a Djiboutian professional footballer who plays for Arta/Solar7 Djibouti and is one of the icons of the Djibouti national team.
Key Player- Pakistan
Navid Rahman, a 27-year-old midfielder. The fine midfielder currently plays for the Woodbridge Strikers of Canada's League1 Ontario. Other key players include Easah Suliman, an Aston Villa academy graduate, who made his debut for the national team in the previous match against Kenya. In addition, the brothers Nabi, Rahis and Adil are key players in the Arab team.
News - Djibouti
Djibouti is ranked 193rd in the current FIFA ranking, where its highest ranking was 169th. The African team is looking for more victories, after starting this new process with a 3-1 victory over Mauritius.
News - Pakistan
Pakistan is ranked 195th in the current FIFA rankings, where its highest ranking was 141st. The Asian team has 8 defeats in a row and has not won a match since September 2018.
The Stadium
The National Sports Complex Pitch 1 is the venue for this match, a stage that will serve as the venue for this match. The venue is located in the city of San Pierre in Mauritania.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pakistan - Djibouti match of the Friendly Games. The match will take place at the National Sports Complex Pitch 1 at 8:00 am. Everything that happens here we will tell you about it on VAVEL.