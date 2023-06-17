Belgium vs Austria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Belgium vs Austria
Follow the live score of the match between the Belgium national team and the Austria national team here. Everything you need to know about this qualifying match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
What time is Belgium vs Austria for EURO Qualifiers?
This is the kick-off time for the Belgium vs Austria match on June 17 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Last lineup Austria
Lindner, Danso, Posch, Seiwald, Gregoritsch, Ljubicic, Daniliuc, Mwene, Baumgartner, Laimer, Wimme
Last lineup Belgium
Thibaut Courtouis; Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Zeno Debast; Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Meunier; Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne; Michy Batshuayi.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match will be Jérôme Brisard; Benjamin Pages, first line; Alexis Auger, second line; Thomas Leonard, fourth assistant.
How is the Belgian National Team coming along?
On the other hand, the Belgian national team coached by Domenico Tedesco, was one of the great disappointments of the last World Cup in Qatar as they failed to advance to the round of 16 after surprisingly finishing third in their group with only four points. Now, Belgium has turned the page and wants to give a joy to their fans after their poor soccer performance in Qatar 2022. So far this year, the Belgian national team has played two matches and is undefeated in this 2023: against Sweden where they won 3-0 in the same qualifying round; and against Germany where they were victorious by a score of 3-2 and which, in fact, was their most recent match played.
How is the Austrian National Team coming along?
The Austrian national team failed to reach the most recent World Cup and was also left out of the UEFA Nations League, so they want to vindicate themselves in this qualifying phase and be able to get their ticket to the next edition of the EURO. Currently, Austria is doing well in their group F as they are the leaders of their group with 6 points after two victories: against the national team of Arzeibayán (4-1) and against Estonia, which was their most recent match played in this 2023 where the Austrians won 2-1. If they want to stay as leaders, they have to win or at least get a point this afternoon as Belgium is in second place with 3 points and a game in hand.
Clasificatorios de la EURO 2024
It paused the activity in all leagues and cups of the world since the season is over and, in this Saturday noon we will have a quite striking match corresponding to the EURO qualifiers in its day 3 between two great selections. The King Baudouin stadium will witness this clash between the selection of Belgium and the selection of Austria. Both teams will want to continue with the good streak this year, as both share the group F and are fighting for the top of their sector towards Euro 2024 so they will seek to stay in top form and arrive with confidence to their other matches. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve victory or the visitors?
The match will be played at the Stadium King Baudouin
The match between Belgium - Austria will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Belgium. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
