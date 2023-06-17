French Guiana vs Sint Maarten LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here French Guiana vs Sint Maarten Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this French Guiana vs Sint Maarten CONCACAF Gold Cup.
What time is the French Guiana vs Sint Maarten CONCACAF Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game French Guiana vs Sint Maarten of June 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 pm.
Bolivia: 4:30 pm.
Brasil: 5:30 pm.
Chile: 5:30 pm.
Colombia: 3:30 pm.
Ecuador: 3:30 pm.
Estados Unidos: 4:30 pm ET on VIX+ and FOX Sports App.
México: 2:30 pm on Vix+.
Paraguay: 5:30 pm.
Perú: 4:30 pm.
Uruguay: 5:30 pm.
Venezuela: 4:30 pm.
LatestSint Maarten lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gikay Croes, Duane Tjen-A-Kwoei, Sergio Hughes, Kael Richards, Chovanie Amatkarijo, Mitchell De Nooijer, Ties Kerssies, Kay Gerritsen, Chovanie Amatkarijo, T-Shawn Illidge, Jean Craane, Oliver Hobgood, and Gerwin Lake.
Latest French Guiana lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Donovan Léon, Jean-David Legrand, Stryker Youssou, Grégory Lescot, Mickael Colino, Raymond Jean-Jacques, Albert Ajaiso, Yohan Marmot, Ludovic Baal, Joël Sarrucco, Thomas Nemouthe, Marc Edwige, Arnold Abelinti and Yvelin Nozile.
Sint Maarten Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players. The first is the attacker Gerwin Lake (#17), he plays in the national league of his country, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in the match on Saturday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Kay Gerritsen (#10), the 24-year-old who plays in the St. Martin league is an important player and managed to score in the last match against the Cayman Islands. The Lugo player, Oliver Hobgood (#6) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the pitch.
Sint Maarten
In the same way, Sint Maarten comes from playing the Nations League and arrives with rhythm in the face of the confrontation. This year they seek to qualify for the Gold Cup and for that they must come out winners in Saturday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against US Virgin Islands on March 29, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 victory at Kirani James National Stadium and thus they got their first win of the year.
French Guiana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to French Guiana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Saint Martin. Forward Arnold Abelinti (#11), plays in the French Guiana professional league. He is the fourth highest scorer for his team with 2 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Gold Cup due to his leadership. Forward Ludovic Baal (#10) is a great striker with a lot of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Saturday. Finally, the Welling United player from the National League South, Yvelin Nozile (#19) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Saint Martin.
French Guiana
The French Guiana soccer team comes from its last tournament that ended in March, looking to qualify for the Gold Cup and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was on March 27, 2023 resulted in a loss, the match ended 4-0 for Guatemala at the Franklin Essed Stadion and thus they lost their second match of the year.
Thestadium
The DRV PNK Stadium is located in the city of Florida, United States and is one of the soccer stadiums with the largest capacity in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, was inaugurated on July 9, 2020, and cost $60 million.