Suriname vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualifiers CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023
CONCACAF

7:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Suriname vs Puerto Rico Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Suriname vs Puerto Rico CONCACAF Gold Cup.
6:55 AMan hour ago

What time is the Suriname vs Puerto Rico CONCACAF Gold Cup?

This is the start time of the game Suriname vs Puerto Rico of June 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 pm.
Bolivia: 7:00 pm.
Brasil: 8:00 pm.
Chile: 8:00 pm.
Colombia: 6:00 pm.
Ecuador: 6:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 7:00 pm ET on VIX+ and FOX Sports App.
México: 5:00 pm on Vix+.
Paraguay: 8:00 pm.
Perú: 7:00 pm.
Uruguay: 8:00 pm.
Venezuela: 7:00 pm.
6:50 AMan hour ago

Puerto Rico last line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Sebastián Cutler, Sidney Paris, Jan Mateo, Roberto Ydrach, Rodolfo Sulia, Darren Ríos, Devin Vega, Christopher Dilan, Giovanni Calderon, Gerald Díaz, Dante Williams, Juan O'Neill, Ricardo Rivera and Leandro Antonetti.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Suriname last line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joey Roggeveen, Dion Malone, Myenty Abena, Anfernee Dijksteel, Shaquille Pinas, Damil Dankerlui, Diego Biseswar, Danzell Gravenberch, Roscello Vlijter, Kelvin Leerdam, Fabian Sporkslede, Jeredy Hilterman, Jamilho Righters, Florian Jozefzoon, and Sheraldo Becker.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch from Puerto Rico

You have to watch out for these three players. The first is the attacker Kairo Ricardo Rivera (#9), he plays in the national league of his country, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in the game on Saturday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Gerald Díaz (#11), the 24-year-old who plays in the Puerto Rican league is an important player and managed to score in the last match against the Cayman Islands. The Lugo player, JLeandro Antonetti (#5) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

Puerto Rico

In the same way, Puerto Rico comes from playing the Nations League and arrives with rhythm in the face of the confrontation. This year they seek to qualify for the Gold Cup and for that they must come out winners in Saturday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against the Cayman Islands on March 24, 2023, the match ended in a 5-1 victory at Kirani James National Stadium and thus they got their first win of the year.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

Suriname Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Suriname's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Puerto Rico. Forward Sheraldo Becker (#13), plays in the professional league of Suriname. He is the fourth highest scorer for his team with 2 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Gold Cup due to his leadership. Forward Florian Jozefzoon (#11) is a great striker with lots of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Saturday. Finally, the Welling United player from the National League South, Jeredy Hilterman (#3) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Puerto Rico.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Suriname

The Suriname soccer team comes from its last tournament that ended in March, looking to qualify for the Gold Cup and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was on March 23, 2023 resulted in a loss, the game ended 2-0 for Mexico at Franklin Essed Stadion and thus they lost their second game of the year.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The DRV PNK Stadium is located in the city of Florida, United States and is one of the soccer stadiums with the largest capacity in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, was inaugurated on July 9, 2020, and cost $60 million.
Wikipedia
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs Puerto Rico!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo