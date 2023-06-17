Nashville SC vs St. Louis City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC hit the road for the final time in June as they visit Nashville SC at GEODIS Park.

A 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy saw St. Louis maintain their standing at the top of the Western Conference with 29 points, the most ever for an expansion team through its first 16 games.

The new boys have scored first in their last four matches, having not trailed in any of those matches. St. Louis is 7-0-2 in MLS play when scoring first, outscoring their opponents 27-6.

Nashville are flying high, unbeaten in nine matches (6-0-3) which puts them second in the Eastern Conference behind Cincinnati.

The Boys In Gold have won all three of their matches against expansion sides at home, keeping a clean sheet in all three of those contests.

Team news

Nashville SC

Defenders Nick DePuy and Lukas MacNaughton are both suffering from lower body injuries. DePuy is out while MacNaughton is listed as questionable.

St. Louis City SC

The expansion side are still without star man Joao Klauss, who continues to nurse a quad injury and Joakim Nilsson, sidelined with a knee issue.

Eduard Lowen's status is a game-time decision as the influential midfielder is battling a quad injury.

Predicted lineups

Nashville SC: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty; Muyl, Davis; Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Picault

St. Louis City SC: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Parker, Hiebert; Perez, Lowen; Pompeu, Ostrak, Stroud; Gioacchini

Ones to watch

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

The reigning MLS MVP has been the league's most dangerous offensive player since 2021, having been involved in 48 goals at home (31 goals, 17 assists), most in the league in that time.

Mukhtar has also been hot recently with nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) in his last five appearances at GEODIS Park.

Photo: Andrew Katsmampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Nicolas Gioacchini (St. Louis City SC)

Leading the team with six goals, Gioacchini scored last week and is the first player in franchise history to have multiple instances of scoring in consecutive matches.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Nashville and St. Louis City.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jake Zivin as the play-by-play announcer and former U.S. Men's National Team great Taylor Twellman serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.