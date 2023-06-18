Madagascar vs Ghana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Madagascar vs Ghana Live Score in Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Madagascar vs Ghana match for Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 2023?
This is the start time of the game Madagascar vs Ghana of June 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 AM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 AM to be confirmed
Spain: 16:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 AM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 AM to be confirmed
Latest Games Madagascar vs Ghana
Although the present is very different, Madagascar has the advantage in the most recent three matches with a record of two wins and one loss.
Madagascar 2-1 Ghana, CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Ghana 3-0 Madagascar, 2022 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Madagascar 2-1 Ghana Cosafa Cup 2015
Key Player Ghana
One of the most experienced players is Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, who will have to be given constant balls to score and make the difference this Sunday.
Key player Madagascar
Adrien Melvin is expected to be very active under the three posts, which is why it will be important for him to start on a good day to try to keep the score as close as possible.
Last lineup Ghana
1 Lawrence Ati, 6 Kingsley Schindler, 15 Joseph Aidoo, 18 Daniel Amartey, 14 Gideon Mensah, 21 Salis Abdul Samed, 4 Edmund Addo, 9 Jordan Ayew, 20 Mohammed Kudus, 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana, 17 Antoine Semenyo.
Last lineup Madagascar
23 Adrien Melvin, 22 T. A. Rabarijaona, 5 Berajo, 14 Jérémy Morel, 2, T. Randrianiaina, 7 Rayan Raveloson, 13 T. Randriantsiferana, 15 Ibrahim Amada, 21 Dorian Bertrand, 9 Hakim Abdallah, 12 Z. Randriambololona.
Ghana: to take all three points
It looks like the table is set for Ghana to take all three points, reaffirm its position as group leader and hope for a draw in the other match between Central African Republic and Angola, as that would almost put it in first place in the section with one game to play.
Madagascar: close in the best way
Madagascar was predicted to be the worst team in the sector and so it has been with only one goal scored in four games and zero points that have already taken them out of contention, although they hope that at home they can pull off a surprise and steal at least one point from Ghana to make mischief.
The Kick-off
The Madagascar vs Ghana match will be played at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat, Madagascar. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Madagascar vs Ghana!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.