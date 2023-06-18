Uganda vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
What time is Uganda vs Algeria match for Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 2023?

This is the start time of the game Uganda vs Algeria of June 18th in several countries:

Latest Games Uganda vs Algeria

There has only been one previous meeting between these two teams, which took place last year with a win for Algeria, at home, with goals from Aïssa Mandi and Youcef Belaïli.

Algeria 2-0 Uganda, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Key Player Algeria

Nantes player and former Liga MX player with Tigres de la UANL, Andy Delort, has been key in this qualification by scoring some goals, but above all by being the attacking midfielder that has helped the Algerian team to score almost 2 goals per game.
Image: Algeria
Key player Uganda

Uganda is in dire need of goals and for that their hopes will have to rely on what Richard Basangwa does, who usually finds the method to find the space he can exploit with his physical power.
Last lineup Algeria

1 Moustapha Zeghba, 23 Kevin Van Den Kerkhof, 4 Mohamed Tougai, 21 Ramy Bensebaini, 15 Jaouen Hadjam, 7 Riyad Mahrez, 6 Ramiz Zerrouki, 22 Ismaël Bennacer, 20 Farès Chaïbi, 9 Baghdad Bounedjah, 11 Andy Delort.
Last lineup Uganda

18 Jamal Salin, 4 Kenneth Semakula, 3 Timothy Awany, 15 Halid Lwaliwa, 13 Aziz Kayondo, 21 Isma Mugulusi, 6 Byaruhanga Bobosi, 8 Khalid Aucho, 2 Joseph Ochaya, 7 Emmanuel Okwi, 24 Richard Basangwa.
Algeria: not to be overconfident

After being the best country in this sector by taking the lead with 12 points thanks to their four victories, Algeria is already qualified to the next round, but they should not lower their arms and will have to continue as they have done so far, at 100 percent and keeping the defensive order where they have allowed only one goal.
Uganda: to regain the runner-up position

Uganda will have to take advantage of their home advantage to take second place and give a blow of authority, remembering that the two best teams in each sector qualify and that, so far, they have only scored two goals in four games.
The Kick-off

The Uganda vs Algeria match will be played at the Japoma Stadium, in Japoma, Cameroon. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Uganda vs Algeria!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
