Croatia vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Final 2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM43 minutes ago

Tune in here Croatia vs Spain Live Score in UEFA Nations League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Croatia vs Spain match for the UEFA Nations League 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Croatia vs Spain match for UEFA Nations League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Croatia vs Spain of June 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 8:45 PM on TV4

Mexico: 12:45 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 AMan hour ago

Latest Games Croatia vs Spain

Although there have been no draws, the record slightly favors "La Roja" with a record of three wins and two draws in the last five games.

Croatia 3-5 Spain | European Championship 2021 (extra time)

Croatia 3-2 Spain : UEFA Nations League 2018

Spain 6-0 Croatia | UEFA Nations League 2018

Croatia 2-1 Spain | European Championship 2016

Croatia 0-1 Spain | European Championship 2012

2:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Spain

Although his future at club level is very uncertain after leaving Barcelona, Jordi Alba is a vital part of this team with his experience and contribution on the wings, being a key element in such a young squad that is trying to forge its own history after the failure of Qatar 2022.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Croatia

The years go by and Luka Modric continues to be an important player in midfield for the Croatian national team and proof of this is that he was one of the best players in the match against the Netherlands, despite the fact that it is not yet known if he will continue with Real Madrid.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
2:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Spain

23 Unai Simon, 14 Aymeric Laporte, 18 Jordi Alba, 22 Jesus Navas, 9 Gavi, 6 Mikel Merino, 16 Rodri, 7 Alvaro Morata, 20 Joselu, 15 Yeremy Pino, 19 Rodrigo.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Croatia

1 Dominik Livakovic, 21 Domagoj Vida, 6 Josip Sutalo, 14 Ivan Perisic, 22 Josip Juranovic, 11 Marcelo Brozovic, 8 Mateo Kovacic, 7 Lovro Majer, 10 Luka Modric, 9 Andrej Kramaric, 5 Martin Erlic, 16 Luka Ivanusec, 15 Mario Pasalic.
2:25 AMan hour ago

They are motivated to reach the Final

Head coach Luis de la Fuente emphasized that the team's confidence to win the title is very good and highlighted the work his team did against Italy during the 90 minutes.

We are happy, content and our morale is sky high. We played a match of the highest level in which the players followed a previous work to the letter, besides putting a great talent at the service of the game", he mentioned in a press conference at the end of the game against Italy.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Spain: vindication

The Spanish national soccer team has reached the UEFA Nations League Final for the second time in a row, although this time they hope to win it, as they lost to France in the last edition. It is worth remembering that last Thursday they defeated Italy by 2-1 and they are aiming to win the title when they are going through an important generational change and under the command of Luis de la Fuente.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Croatia: reaching for glory

If there is a team that has been one of the most consistent in recent years in Europe and in the world, it is Croatia, but has remained on the sidelines, as it was in the 2018 World Cup when they were runners-up and in the 2022 World Cup when they were third place, so once they have qualified for this final after beating the Netherlands 2-4 in extra time, they will seek to stay with the European glory.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Croatia vs Spain match will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterham, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League 2023: Croatia vs Spain!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo