Guatemala vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Guatemala vs Venezuela Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guatemala vs Venezuela match for the Friendly Game 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Guatemala vs Venezuela match for Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Venezuela of June 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 2:30 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 4:30 PM on Telemundo
Spain: 10:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 2:30 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Last Games Guatemala vs Venezuela for the Friendly Game
On three occasions these two countries have faced each other with a favorable balance for the South American team with two wins and a draw, so the Chapín team will try to change history this Sunday.
Guatemala 1-1 Venezuela, Friendly Match 2016
Guatemala 0-2 Venezuela, Friendly Match 2011
Guatemala 1-2 Venezuela, Friendly Match 2009
Key Player Venezuela
One of the most experienced players of the Vinotinto team is Salomón Rondón, who plays for River Plate of Argentina and who should take advantage of these games to get into the rhythm of the game when he returns to his club.
Key player Guatemala
Mexican-born striker Antonio López has been one of the main references of the offense, especially for his good aerial play, which they will have to take advantage of to get a positive result.
Last lineup Venezuela
1 Joel Graterol, 2 Jean Franco Fuentes, 3 Yordan Osorio, 18 Miguel Navarro, 21 Alexander González, 19 Cristian Cásseres Jr., 13 José Martínez, 5 Júnior Moreno, 9 Eduard Bello, 10 Ernesto Torregrossa, 23 Salomón Rondón.
Last lineup Guatemala
1 Nicholas Hagen, 3 Nicolas Samayoa, 4 José Carlos Pinto, 2 José Ardón, 16 José Morales, 8 Rodrigo Saravia, 17 Óscar Castellanos, 6 Carlos Mejía, 10 Antonio López, 19 Esteban García, 13 Alejandro Galindo.
Venezuela: a new era
After several changes of coach, Fernando Batista has been entrusted to take charge of the squad and these two friendlies on FIFA dates will serve mainly to visualize players for next year's Copa América as well as the World Cup Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Guatemala: last test
Guatemala has not had a good series of preparation games, at least in terms of results, as they have lost to Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago, although that is the least of it, because Flaco Tena's team has shown good things at times with the mission of being able to shine in the Gold Cup.
The Kick-off
The Guatemala vs Venezuela match will be played at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium, in Connecticut, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: Guatemala vs Venezuela!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.