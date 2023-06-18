Kansas City vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Kansas City vs LAFC live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Kansas City vs LAFC live, as well as the latest information coming out of Children's Mercy Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from LAFC: Denis Bouanga
The 28 year old attacker is having a really good season for LAFC, since in 14 matches he has scored 10 goals and has assisted once. He is the top scorer in the MLS with Jesus Ferreira, Hanny Mukhtar and Giorgios Giakoumakis. Will he appear tomorrow against Kansas City?
Player to watch from Kansas City: Daniel Salloi
The 26 year old Hungarian midfielder is having a decent season for Kansas City, since in 18 matches he has scored four times and assisted twice. They have scored 20 goals in 18 matches, so they are not a team that score many goals. Will he appear tomorrow against LAFC?
When and where to watch Kansas City vs LAFC live and online?
The match will be broadcast on MLS Pass on Apple TV, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from LAFC
John McCarthy; Denil Maldonado, Jesús Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead; Erik Duenas, Illie Sánchez, Diego Palacios; Carlos Vela, Mateus Bogusz, Stipe Buik
Last XI from Kansas City
Kendall McIntosh; Jacob Davis, Robert Castellanos, Robert Voloder, Tim Leibold; Erik Thommy, Nemanja Radoja, Remi Walter; Marinos Tzionis, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi
Times for the match
Argentina: 9:30 pm
Bolivia: 8:30 pm
Brazil: 9:30 pm
Chile: 7:30 pm
Colombia: 6:30 pm
Ecuador: 6:30 pm
USA (ET): 8:30 pm
Spain: 1:30 am
Mexico: 6:30 pm
Paraguay: 8:30 pm
Peru: 6:30 pm
Uruguay: 8:30 pm
Venezuela:6:30 pm
LAFC come from a tough loss!
LAFC have not been in good form in the last couple of matches, since they have not won in 3 consecutive matches and have not scored a single goal. They are having a decent season because they are in third place with 26 points; 7 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses. Their third loss came last matchday against Houston Dynamo and they lost 0-1. Can LAFC pick up their form tomorrow against Kansas City?
Kansas City come from a big win.
Peter Vermes's team is having a decent season in the MLS, since in 18 matches they have won 5 times, drawn 5 times and lost 8, they are now in 9th place with 20 point out of 54 possible. last matchday they got a big win against Austin in Kansas. The match started well for Kansas, since they scored a goal in the first 20 minutes. At the start of the second half they scored twice in 10 minutes. Austin scored a goal to give their fans hope, but in the last minutes of the match Kansas City scored the goal to win it 4-1. Can Kansas City beat LAFC tomorrow?
Where will the match be?
Children's Mercy Park, located in Kansas, United States, will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue having a good season in MLS. This stadium has a capacity for 25,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLS match: Kansas City vs LAFC Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Kansas City vs LAFC corresponding to matchday 18 of the MLS. The meeting will take place in Children's Mercy Park. It will start at 6:30 pm