Panama vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the Maurice Revello Final 2023 Tournament

Tune in here Panama vs Mexico Live Score in Qualification for the Maurice Revello Final 2023 Tournament
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Panama vs Mexico match for the Qualification for the Maurice Revello Final 2023 Tournament on VAVEL US.
What time is Panama vs Mexico match for Qualification for the Maurice Revello Final 2023 Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game Panama vs Mexico of June 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Key Player Mexico
One of the Mexican team's top prospects is Santiago Trigos, who has grown up with Pumas and has earned a starting spot on this national team for his good performances on the wing, which he will have to replicate this Sunday to help the team achieve glory.
Key player Panama
Watch out for goalkeeper Miguel Perez, who will surely have his work cut out and his saves will be key for Panama to take home a historic first place.
Last lineup Mexico
12 Delgado, 5 Monroy, 4 Juárez, 16 García, 3 López, 15 Herrera, 8 Galdames, 6 Montano, 9 Martínez, 20 Trigos, 19 Robles.
Last lineup Panama
1 Miguel Pérez, 2 Edgardo Fariña, 3 José Matos, 4 Christopher Cregwell, 5 Reyniel Perdomo, 6 Luis Fields, 10 Ángel Orelién, 11 Ricardo Phillips, 14 Rodrigo Tello, 21 Davis Contreras, 23 Joseph Jones
Mexico: dreaming of the cup
After the senior category has not given one and is in a crisis in results, the Junior National Team, in this case the U-23 directed by Raul Chabrand has shown that it has what it takes to fight and has reached the Grand Final, where they seek their second title and thus emulate what they did in 2012 when they were champions (and ultimately champions of the Olympic Games). The Mexican National Team started with victories against the Mediterranean and Qatar, but lost in the last game against Australia, which forced them to go through as the best second of the group. In the Semifinals they played a good game, but it was not enough to defeat France after a 2-2 draw, but they were more accurate in penalties and won 4-3.
Panama: to pull off the upset
Few believed that Panama was going to transcend in this tournament and they have been one of the great surprises and they have come close to winning the title after a great tournament and demonstrating that they have grown in soccer by leaps and bounds in all possible categories. The Canalera National Team did not lose in the Group Stage, winning one game and tying the other two (taking one win and one loss on penalties), but in the semifinals they came from behind to beat Australia in the last minutes.
The Kick-off
The Panama vs Mexico match will be played at the Stade Marcel Roustan Stadium, in Salon-de-Provence, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Qualification for the Maurice Revello Final 2023 Tournament 2023: Panama vs Mexico!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.