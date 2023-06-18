Sierra Leone vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sierra Leone vs Nigeria in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sierra Leone vs Nigeria match in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.
What time is Sierra Leone vs Nigeria match for African Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Sierra Leone vs Nigeria of June 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch Sierra Leone vs Nigeria live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA
If you want to watch Sierra Leone vs Nigeria in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Sierra Leonean player
Sierra Leone striker, 23 year old Alhassan Koroma has been performing well, the striker has played his 34th game in his local league, 34 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the third Spanish league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he has already scored 1 goal in 4 games.
Watch out for this Nigerian player
Nigera's forward, 24 year old Victor Osimhen has had a good performance, the forward has played his 32nd game in his local league, 30 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 26 goals in the Italian league and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 4 games of this tournament he already scored 5 goals.
How is Sierra Leone coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Sao Tome and Principe, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sao Tome and Principe 0 - 2 Sierra Leone, Mar. 26, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Sierra Leone 2 - 2 Sao Tome and Principe, Mar. 22, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 - 0 Sierra Leone, Sept. 27, 2022, International Friendlies
South Africa 4 - 0 Sierra Leone, Sept. 24, 2022, International Friendlies
Mali 2 - 0 Sierra Leone, Sept. 3, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifier
How is Nigeria doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Malawi, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Guinea-Bissau 0 - 1 Nigeria, Mar. 27, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Nigeria 0 - 1 Guinea-Bissau, Mar. 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Portugal 4 - 0 Nigeria, Nov. 17, 2022, International Friendlies
Costa Rica 2 - 0 Nigeria, Nov. 9, 2022, International Friendlies
Algeria 2 - 1 Nigeria, Sept. 27, 2022, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Sierra Leone vs Nigeria, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex at 12:00.