Gabon vs Republic of Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match

Tune in here Gabon vs Republic of Congo in a African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Gabon vs Republic of Congo match in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.
What time is Gabon vs Republic of Congo match for African Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Gabon vs Republic of Congo of June 18th, in several countries:
México: 12:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how Gabon vs Republic of Congo and live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch Gabon vs Republic of Congo in streaming, it will be broadcast on streaming service beIN SPORTS XTRA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Gabon
Gabon striker, Lloyd Palun 34 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played his fifteenth game in his local league, 12 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the third French league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he already scored 1 goal in 3 games.
Watch out for this DR Congo player
The DR Congo striker, Cédric Bakambu 32 years old has performed well, the striker has played his tenth game in his local league, 9 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the league of Gracia and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 2 games of this tournament he already scored 2 goals.
How is Gabon doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Niger, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sudan 1 - 0 Gabon, Mar. 27, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Gabon 1 - 0 Sudan, March 23, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Gabon 3 - 1 Niger, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Gabon 3 - 1 Guinea-Bissau, Nov. 17, 2022, International Friendlies
Gabon 0 - 0 Mauritania, June 8, 2022, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
How is DR Congo coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Mauritania, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mauritania 1 - 1 Democratic Republic of Congo, Mar. 28, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Democratic Republic of Congo 3 - 1 Mauritania, Mar. 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Senegal 3 - 0 Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 22, 2023, African Cup of Nations Qualifying Match
Democratic Republic of the Congo 0 - 0 Côte d'Ivoire, Jan. 18, 2023, African Nations Championship
Democratic Republic of the Congo 0 - 0 Uganda, Jan. 14, 2023, African Nations Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Gabon vs Republic of Congo, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Stade de Franceville at 14:00.