Guyana vs Grenada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualifiers Concacaf Gold Cup 2023

Tune in here Guyana vs Grenada Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guyana vs Grenada CONCACAF Gold Cup.
What time is the Guyana vs Grenada CONCACAF Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Guyana vs Grenada of June 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 pm.
Bolivia: 8:00 pm.
Brasil: 9:00 pm.
Chile: 9:00 pm.
Colombia: 7:00 pm.
Ecuador: 7:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 8:00 pm ET on VIX+ and FOX Sports App.
México: 6:00 pm on Vix+.
Paraguay: 9:00 pm.
Perú: 8:00 pm.
Uruguay: 9:00 pm.
Venezuela: 8:00 pm.
Grenada last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jason Belfon, Aaron Pierre, Kaiden Harrack, A.J. Paterson, Benjamin Ettienne, Myles Hippolyte, Steffon Abraham, Kwazim Theodore, Regan Charles-Cook, Saydrel Lewis, Romar Frank, Kriston Julien, Kairo Mitchell, Jamal Ray Charles, Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong
Guyana last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
McKenzie-Lyle, Colin Nelson, Curtez Kellman, Jeremy Garrett, Sam Cox, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Jonathan Grant, Kadell Daniel, Daniel Wilson, Leo Lovell, Emery Welshman, Elliott Bonds, Liam Gordon, Kelsey Benjamin, Tre Mitford, Omari Glasgow
Grenada Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players. The first is the attacker Kairo Mitchell (#9), he plays for Eastleigh FC of the Conference National, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in the game on Saturday. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Myles Hippolyte (#11), the 31-year-old who plays in MLS is an important thinker and managed to score in the last game against Orlando City SC. Minnesota United FC player Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong (#5) is on one of the best soccer teams at his young age and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Grenade
In the same way, Grenada comes from playing the Nations League and arrives with rhythm in the face of the confrontation. This year they seek to qualify for the Gold Cup and for that they must come out winners in Saturday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against the United States on March 24, 2023, the match ended in a 7-1 loss at Kirani James National Stadium and thus they got their first loss of the year.
Guyana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Guyana's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Grenada. Defender Liam Gordon (#13), plays in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone. He is the fourth highest scorer for his team with 2 goals in 32 games played and will be very important for the Gold Cup due to his leadership. Forward Kelsey Benjamin (#11) is a great forward with lots of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Saturday. Finally, the Welling United player from the National League South, Kadell Daniel (#3) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Granada.
Guyana
The Guyana soccer team comes from its last tournament that ended in March, looking to qualify for the Gold Cup and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was on March 28, 2023, resulting in a draw, the match ended 0-0 against Montserrat at Wildey Turf and thus tied their second game of the year.
The stadium
The DRV PNK Stadium is located in the city of Florida, United States and is one of the soccer stadiums with the largest capacity in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators, was inaugurated on July 9, 2020, and cost $60 million.