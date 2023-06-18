Netherlands vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Netherlands vs Italy
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Netherlands vs Italy live, as well as the latest information from the De Grolsch Veste. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Netherlands vs Italy?
If you want to watch the match Netherlands vs Italy live on TV, it will be available on ViX, VIX+, Fubo Sports Network
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Netherlands vs Italy in UEFA Nations League?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Italy
Ciro Inmobile, a striker who plays for Lazio. He scored Italy's only goal in the UEFA Nations League semifinals from the penalty spot. He has now scored or assisted in five consecutive matches. The 33-year-old striker has 14 goals and six assists in the 2022/23 season. Well below the 32 he achieved last season or the 39 in the 2019/20 season. With the Italian national team he has been capped 56 times where he has scored 16 goals and provided six assists.
Watch out for this player in the Netherlands
Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen has 10 goals and seven assists in 35 games this season. He comes from scoring four goals in the last five games, the last one to open the semifinal against Croatia, but that was not enough. He has been capped 22 times for the Netherlands, scoring five goals and assisting three times.
How does Italy arrive?
The Italian National Team, as in the last edition, was eliminated in the semifinals against the Spanish National Team. In a match where they tied with Inmobile's goal from the penalty spot, but when everything seemed to go to extra time a goal by Joselu eliminated the Italians. A failure after being left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and a regular start in the Euro 2024 qualification by losing the first match against England. Mancini's side have won only one of their last four matches.
How does the Netherlands arrive?
The Netherlands played a good role in the Qatar 2022 World Cup where they were eliminated by Argentina in a penalty shootout. In this 2023 they started by receiving a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of France and then rebounded by beating Gibraltar 3-0. Right now in the qualification for Euro 2024 they occupy the third position with three points and only the first two qualify. In their last match, in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League, they lost to Croatia despite taking the lead. They forced extra time in the last second with a goal by Lang, but in extra time they were outplayed by the Croatians and lost 4-2.
Background
A total of 25 times the Netherlands and Italy have met, with the Italians winning on 10 occasions and the Dutch on only three. The remaining 12 encounters ended in a draw. Precisely the last two meetings were in this competition, in the Nations League, with a 1-1 draw on Italian soil and 0-1 for the Italian team in the Netherlands. The last time the Netherlands won in this match was 15 years ago in the group stage of Euro 2008 where they won 3-0. Another clash of note was in the 200 European Championship in the semifinal where after a scoreless draw for 120 minutes with a goalless draw, the match was decided on penalties. The Italians finally won on penalties by 3-1, although they lost in the final against France.
Preview of the match
The Netherlands and Italy meet in the match for third place in the UEFA Nations League, after both teams lost in the semifinals;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Netherlands vs Italy in the UEFA Nations League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.