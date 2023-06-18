Eswatini vs Togo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2023 Match
Image: Togo

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:00 AM31 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Eswatini vs Togo on Match day 5 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Eswatini vs Togo live on Matchday 5 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from the Mbombela Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
11:55 PM36 minutes ago

Other matches tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to this match, Rwanda v Mozambique, Tanzania v Niger, Madagascar v Ghana, Uganda v Algeria, Cape Verde v Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone v Nigeria, Republic of Congo v Mali and Gabon v Democratic Republic of Congo will be played.
11:50 PM41 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Eswatini vs Togo live on Match day 5 of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The Eswatini vs Togo match will not be broadcast on television.

Eswatini vs Togo can be tuned into the live streams on Youtube.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:45 PMan hour ago

What time is Eswatini vs Togo match day 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier?

This is the kick-off time for the Eswatini vs Togo match on 18 June 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:00 hours

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 21:00 

Nigeria: 21:00

South Africa: 20:00

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:00 hours

11:40 PMan hour ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Peter Waweru Kamaku, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which will undoubtedly have a lot of friction due to the stakes involved, and will undoubtedly have to bring this match to a successful conclusion.

11:35 PMan hour ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises plenty of goals, intensity and excitement.
11:30 PMan hour ago

Background

The previous meetings are very close, as they have only met once before and on that occasion they drew to two goals, so tomorrow will not only be a very close game, but Eswatini will be slight favourites as they will be playing at home and in front of their own fans.
11:25 PMan hour ago

How does Togo get there?

For their part, the Togo team is in last place in group B with 2 points and with a record of 0 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats, they will fight with Eswatini for the last place and the pride of the group, Togo comes from defeating Lesotho 2-0, so they will arrive a little more motivated to this match that promises to be one of the closest and most intense of this day, this is how both teams arrive.
11:20 PMan hour ago

How does Eswatini arrive?

The Eswatini team comes from a 1-0 defeat against Cape Verde, a team that has struggled to generate points, is in group B, in third place with only 2 points and a record of 0 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats, and will be looking for their first 3 points tomorrow against Togo, who have not been able to perform well in this qualifier.
11:15 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the Eswatini vs Togo live stream, match day 5 of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The match will take place at Mbombela Stadium at 09:00.
VAVEL Logo