Mauritius vs Kenya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch International Friendly Match

Kenya have never lost to Mauritius in their seven previous meetings, winning four and drawing three.
Kenya and Mauritius drew 0-0 in their last meeting in October 2015, in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Mauritius has lost four of its last five games, winning once
The Mauritius national team arrives for the game with a 3-1 defeat by Djibouti, ending a possible positive sequence of victories after the triumph against Pakistan. The team currently ranks 184º placement in the FIFA ranking, being one of the last on the list.
The National Sports Complex of the Côte d'Or is a fictional location or concept, as far as I know, in September 2021. specific information available about a national sports complex of that name. É It is possible that the complex to which you apply is If you are referring to either a local or regional sports facility that has not received widespread recognition or attention.
Speak, Engin Firat!
“Our goal is test players eligible to play for us” said coach Firat.
“We are here to see which players will help us in the long term, who will move up when they have the opportunity”, emphasized coach Firat.
Kenya likely!
Odhiambo; Nondi, Sichenje, Ochieng, Omar; Sakari, Akumu, Odada, Olunga, Otieno; Shuma.
Currently, Kenya ranks 102nd; placement in the FIFA ranking. In the last game, they beat Pakistan 1-0 and recovered from a defeat by Iran.
An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar.
These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
The game will be played at National Sports Complex of the Côte d'Or
The Mauritius vs Kenya game will be played at National Sports Complex of the Côte d'Or, with a capacity of 33.011 people.
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.