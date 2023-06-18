Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
"The appeal I make is May everyone who can, come to the Stadium, to give that strength and that support", commented Josimar Dias.
African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
There are 12 groups with four teams each, in which the first two are classified for the African Cup of Nations that will be played in Ivory Coast, in 2024.
The best teams in the FIFA ranking are the seeded teams: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo. Of these, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana competed in the last World Cup, in which the Moroccan team made history and reached the semifinals of the tournament, eliminating the powerful Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling to France, which would become runner-up in the world. to Argentina.
The African Cup of Nations will be played in Ivory Coast between the 5th and 28th of January next year. There will be six stadiums to host the tournament: the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with capacity for 60,000 and the stage for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.
It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a very heavy name in the football calendar, where several athletes from the main leagues of the world play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the inaugural champion of the tournament.
Egypt is the biggest champion of the competition with seven titles, being the last one in 2010. Mohamed Salah's team faces a long fast of 23 years without winning the competition, where it was runner-up in 2021 to Senegal, which won the first trophy of the competition .
Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the greatest champions of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached a quarter-final.
By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC in Central Africa with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.