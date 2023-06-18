Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Photo: Publicity/AFCON

"The team is here. trusting. Sunday we will have a Cape Verde with an attitude to play all the shots''. said Euclides Andrade.

"The appeal I make is May everyone who can, come to the Stadium, to give that strength and that support", commented Josimar Dias.

Márcio Rosa; Cláudio Tavares, Logan Costa, Steven Pereira, Ludovic Soares; Kevin Pina, Rocha Santos, Leandro Andrade; Roberto Lópes, Bebé, Papálélé.
Cape Verde arrives for the game with a draw against Morocco and with four games without defeat, in which they drew two and won two. The team has seven points in the group and is in the lead. You are very close to securing a place in the African Cup of Nations.
In the four games between the two teams, Burkina Faso won all of them and follows 100% success rate against Cape Verde.
Hervé Koffi; Steeve Yago, Issoufou Dayo, Edmond Tapsoba, Abdoul Guiebre; Adama Guira, Ibrahim Blati Toure, Cyrille Bayala, Gustavo Sangaré, Bertrand Traoré; Dango Quattara.
Burkina Faso arrives for the game with three games without defeat, in which they won two and drew one duel. In the group, it occupies the first place with 10 points and already has 10 points. Qualified for the African Cup of Nations.
African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The African Cup of Nations Qualifiers is a qualifying tournament for the African Cup of Nations, the largest national team tournament on the African continent. The competition began to be played in March 2022, with a preliminary round of selections with the worst rankings within the continent. The group stage started to be played on the 1st of June last year, in which powerful teams are already playing.
There are 12 groups with four teams each, in which the first two are classified for the African Cup of Nations that will be played in Ivory Coast, in 2024.

The best teams in the FIFA ranking are the seeded teams: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo. Of these, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana competed in the last World Cup, in which the Moroccan team made history and reached the semifinals of the tournament, eliminating the powerful Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling to France, which would become runner-up in the world. to Argentina.

The African Cup of Nations will be played in Ivory Coast between the 5th and 28th of January next year. There will be six stadiums to host the tournament: the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with capacity for 60,000 and the stage for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a very heavy name in the football calendar, where several athletes from the main leagues of the world play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the inaugural champion of the tournament.

Egypt is the biggest champion of the competition with seven titles, being the last one in 2010. Mohamed Salah's team faces a long fast of 23 years without winning the competition, where it was runner-up in 2021 to Senegal, which won the first trophy of the competition .

Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the greatest champions of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached a quarter-final.

By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC in Central Africa with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

Photo: Publicity/AFCON
The Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso game will be played at Cape Verde National Stadium, with a capacity of 15.000 people.
We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
