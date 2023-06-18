Singapore vs Solomon Islands LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Solomon Islands lineup
Solomon Islands may field the following formation for this upcoming encounter. Butt, Hayat, Khan, M. Khan, Shah, Ghazi, Hamid, Otis Khan, Nabi, Samad and Mohammed.
Photo
Possible lineup Singapore
Singapore may start with the following starting eleven to face Solomon Islands. Buhari, Loon, Stewart, Tan, Pereira, Chew, Aziz, Kumar, Ramli, Kweh and Goh.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Singapore vs Solomon Islands of 18th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 AM,
Bolivia: 7:30 AM.
Brasil: 7:30 AM.
Chile: 6:30 AM.
Colombia: 5:30 AM.
Ecuador: 5:30 AM.
USA (ET): 7:30 AM.
Spain: 3:30 PM,
Mexico: 5:30 AM.
Paraguay: 7:30 AM.
Peru: 7:30 AM.
Uruguay: 7:30 AM.
Venezuela: 7:30 AM.
Where to watch
The Singapore vs Solomon Islands match will be available on official channels via YouTube. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have never played each other before and will face each other on this occasion to see who wins this first preparatory match for the upcoming championships that lie ahead for both teams. Singapore and the Solomon Islands will be looking for this win to add the first victory to their training history.
Solomon Islands qualification
On the other hand, Solomon Islands went through the group to qualify for the World Cup but narrowly missed out, as they reached the final against New Zealand where they were defeated by a resounding 5-0 and were eliminated just a step away from achieving the milestone of competing at the highest level of national soccer.
Singapore qualification
Singapore qualified for the next stage of the AFF qualifiers where they were in a group comprised of Myanmar, who they beat 3-2, Laos, who they beat 0-2 and against Vietnam who they drew 0-0. They got seven points out of nine, enough to advance from the group stage and fight for the AFF Championship.
Solomon Islands' last match
The Solomon Islands won against Papua New Guinea in the semifinals of the Oceania World Qualifiers. The match saw many goals, with the home side winning 3-2. Although the visitors started with a goal by Komolong in the 24th minute of the match. Minutes later, his compatriot Joe was substituted due to injury. Before the break, Hou equalized for the home side, who could have come from behind in the first half but missed a penalty in the 40th minute. Before leaving injured, Hou scored his brace to give his team the comeback. Lea'i added to the lead with 20 minutes remaining. Before the 90th minute, New Guinea scored to close the gap but it was not enough for the visitors to extend the match.
Singapore's last match
Singapore found victory in their last friendly match against Macau. The Asian team won by the minimum, 1-0. The first 45 minutes were atypical and there were no goals. The only goal of the match came just past the hour mark, in the 66th minute, thanks to Tan who gave his team the victory against Macau in a quiet match without many chances.