Congo vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Congo vs Mali // Source: GettyImages

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:41 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Congo vs Mali.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Congo vs Mali live, as well as the latest information coming out of Africa. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
11:36 PMan hour ago

Last Mali lineup

Mali's last lineup was as follows: Diawara, Sacko, Fofana, Diarra, Dante, Samassekou, Camara, Djenepo, Doumbia, Coulibaly and Koita.
11:31 PMan hour ago

Last Congo lineup

Congo's last lineup was as follows: Ndzila, Mbemba, Mombouli, Lessomo, Malonga, Ndzaou, Mbangou, Ilendo, Tomandzoto, Elena and Bassinga.
11:26 PMan hour ago

Photo

Congo vs Mali // Source: GettyImages
Congo vs Mali // Source: GettyImages
11:21 PMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Congo vs Mali of 18th June 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.

11:16 PMan hour ago

Where to watch

The Congo vs Mali match can be watched on the CAF YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
11:11 PMan hour ago

History

These teams have met 10 times, where Mali has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 2 victories. The African team has won five times, while Congo has won in three matches. In two other matches they have drawn against each other. 
11:06 PMan hour ago

Mali standings

On the other hand, Mali leads the Group G standings with one matchday to go with nine points. In the previous matchday they lost to Gambia and broke the winning streak so they drew against that rival, who are tied on points. Three points behind them are Congo and South Sudan in last place with three points. 
11:01 PM2 hours ago

Congo standings

Congo is in the penultimate position in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations with six points from their matches against Gambia and South Sudan. To advance to the next round, Congo must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Mali and Gambia, who are within three points of them.
10:56 PM2 hours ago

Mali's last match

Mali's last match was on Matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Gambia where they lost 1-1. Mali dominated a part of the match but could not get anything positive. The first half ended with a goalless draw, with few chances and a low tempo. The last part of the game saw Gambia's first and only goal of the match with Colley's goal in the 79th minute. In the end, Gambia beat a Mali side that failed to win. 
10:51 PM2 hours ago

Last match of Congo

Congo's last match was on Matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations against South Sudan where they won by the minimum, 0-1. The match was evenly matched with Congo trying to look for the home goal and only managed to break the deadlock in the 90th minute with Charpentier's goal to give Congo three very important points to fight for a place in the next stage. 
 
10:46 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Congo vs Mali this Sunday, June 18 at 18.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to Matchday 5 of the Africa Cup Qualifying. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
 
VAVEL Logo