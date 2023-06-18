Congo vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Congo vs Mali.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Congo vs Mali live, as well as the latest information coming out of Africa. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Last Mali lineup
Mali's last lineup was as follows: Diawara, Sacko, Fofana, Diarra, Dante, Samassekou, Camara, Djenepo, Doumbia, Coulibaly and Koita.
Last Congo lineup
Congo's last lineup was as follows: Ndzila, Mbemba, Mombouli, Lessomo, Malonga, Ndzaou, Mbangou, Ilendo, Tomandzoto, Elena and Bassinga.
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Congo vs Mali of 18th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The Congo vs Mali match can be watched on the CAF YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History
These teams have met 10 times, where Mali has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 2 victories. The African team has won five times, while Congo has won in three matches. In two other matches they have drawn against each other.
Mali standings
On the other hand, Mali leads the Group G standings with one matchday to go with nine points. In the previous matchday they lost to Gambia and broke the winning streak so they drew against that rival, who are tied on points. Three points behind them are Congo and South Sudan in last place with three points.
Congo standings
Congo is in the penultimate position in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations with six points from their matches against Gambia and South Sudan. To advance to the next round, Congo must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Mali and Gambia, who are within three points of them.
Mali's last match
Mali's last match was on Matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Gambia where they lost 1-1. Mali dominated a part of the match but could not get anything positive. The first half ended with a goalless draw, with few chances and a low tempo. The last part of the game saw Gambia's first and only goal of the match with Colley's goal in the 79th minute. In the end, Gambia beat a Mali side that failed to win.
Last match of Congo
Congo's last match was on Matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations against South Sudan where they won by the minimum, 0-1. The match was evenly matched with Congo trying to look for the home goal and only managed to break the deadlock in the 90th minute with Charpentier's goal to give Congo three very important points to fight for a place in the next stage.