Paraguay vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Stay tuned for the Paraguay vs Nicaragua live stream.
Where and how to watch Paraguay vs Nicaragua live online
Paraguay vs Nicaragua can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Paraguay vs Nicaragua corresponding to the friendly match?
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 08:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:30 a.m.
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:30 hours
Japan: 9:30 a.m.
India: 7:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:30 a.m.
South Africa: 8:30 a.m.
Australia: 0830 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay Statements
"It is a joy to know that the stadium will be almost full, that people will support the National Team, that people will play for us because we are going to take them to the World Cup, I have no doubts".
"With regard to these last two matches, we can train for a week in each of them to be able to get to the first game of the Qualifiers against Peru. The truth is that it was great for us to be able to put together a team and that it is not only an individuality that will take us to the World Cup".
How is Nicaragua coming along?
How does Paraguay arrive?