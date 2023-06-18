Paraguay vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, StreamInfo, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Paraguay vs Nicaragua live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Paraguay vs Nicaragua live, as well as the latest information from the Defensores del Chaco Stadium.
Where and how to watch Paraguay vs Nicaragua live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Paraguay vs Nicaragua can be tuned in from the live streams of the ViX App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Paraguay vs Nicaragua corresponding to the friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the match Montenegro vs Hungary on June 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 10:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 08:30 a.m.

Spain: 6:30 a.m.

United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 8:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 08:30 hours

Peru: 08:30 hours

Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.

Venezuela: 09:30 hours

Japan: 9:30 a.m.

India: 7:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 8:30 a.m.

South Africa: 8:30 a.m.

Australia: 0830 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:30 a.m.

Paraguay Statements

Guillermo Barros Schelotto spoke ahead of this match: "It was very good to have trained for a whole week, beyond Sunday's match, we have two very good weeks that will allow us to get to September very well".

"It is a joy to know that the stadium will be almost full, that people will support the National Team, that people will play for us because we are going to take them to the World Cup, I have no doubts".

"With regard to these last two matches, we can train for a week in each of them to be able to get to the first game of the Qualifiers against Peru. The truth is that it was great for us to be able to put together a team and that it is not only an individuality that will take us to the World Cup".

How is Nicaragua coming along?

Nicaragua has already gone three games without a win, the team will be looking for a victory in this away game and thus continue to gain experience and good results ahead of their next official match.
How does Paraguay arrive?

Paraguay arrives to this duel after losing against Chile three goals to two, the team will look for a great game and a victory in front of its people.

The Paraguay vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium.

The Paraguay vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, located in Podgorica: Montenegro. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Paraguay vs Nicaragua, a FIFA World Cup friendly match. The match will take place at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco at 8:30 am.
