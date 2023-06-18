Luton Town's 2023-24 Premier League fixture list released

Luton Town will begin their first-ever Premier League season with a trip to the South Coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hatters earned promotion to the top flight following a nail-biting victory in the EFL Championship playoff final against Coventry City via a penalty shootout.

Following the trip to the American Express Community Stadium, Rob Edwards' men host last season's Championship winners Burnley at Kenilworth Road.

September could provide Luton with a real opportunity to pick up some points with matches against bottom half sides West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

October looks to be a challenging month with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and last season's playoff winners Nottingham Forest, who defied the odds to stay up on the schedule.

December is the Hatters' busiest month as they will play seven fixtures in total with Arsenal, champions Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea all making the trip to

January and February see just a combined six matches with Luton's best chance at victory coming in the reverse fixtures against Burnley and Sheffield United.

March is highlighted by a pair of trips to the English capital to square off with Crystal Palace and Spurs while April sees winnable fixtures against AFC Bournemouth and Wolves occur.

The run-in sees the Hatters visit West Ham before closing the season at home to Fulham.

While Luton's preseason schedule yet to be fully confirmed, the Hatters will be taking on Southern League Premier South side Chesham United on July 25th.

Key games to look out for

August 6th - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

August 13th - Burnley (H)

November 4th - Liverpool (H)

November 11th - Manchester United (A)

December 9th - Manchester City (H)

December 23rd - Newcastle United (H)

December 26th - Sheffield United (A)

December 30th - Chelsea (H)

February 17th - Manchester United (H)

February 24th - Liverpool (A)

March 30th - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

April 13th - Manchester City (A)

May 19th - Fulham (H)

Full fixture list

August

12th - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

19th - Burnley (H)

26th - Chelsea (A)

September

2nd - West Ham United (H)

16th - Fulham (A)

23rd - Wolverhampton Wanderers - (H)

30th - Everton (A)

October

7th - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

21st - Nottingham Forest (A)

28th - Aston Villa (A)

November

4th - Liverpool (H)

11th - Manchester United (A)

25th - Crystal Palace (H)

December

2nd - Brentford (A)

5th - Arsenal (H)

9th - Manchester City (H)

16th - AFC Bournemouth (A)

23rd - Newcastle United (H)

26th - Sheffield United (A)

30th - Chelsea (H)

January

13th - Burnley (A)

30th - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

February

3rd - Newcastle United (A)

10th - Sheffield United (H)

17th - Manchester United (H)

24th - Liverpool (A)

March

2nd - Aston Villa (H)

9th - Crystal Palace (A)

16th - Nottingham Forest (H)

30th - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

April

2nd - Arsenal (A)

6th - AFC Bournemouth (H)

13th - Manchester City (A)

20th - Brentford (H)

27th - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

May

4th - Everton (H)

11th - West Ham United (A)

19th - Fulham (H)

*Fixture dates are subject to change

