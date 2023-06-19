Canada vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Final

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Canada vs USA match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Canada vs USA of June 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m.
USA: 8:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 19:30 hours
Spain: 02:30 hours
Where and how Canada vs USA and live
The match will be broadcast on Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch Canada vs USA in streaming, it will be broadcast on streaming service TUDN App, TUDN.com and Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 40th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top, in addition to a victory and the trophy, leaving 11 wins for Canada, 12 draws and 17 for the United States.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 2 wins for Canada, 2 for USA and 1 draw, leaving the scales very even.
Canada 2 - 0 United States, Jan. 30, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifiers
United States 1 - 1 Canada, Sept. 5, 2021, CONCACAF Qualifiers
United States 1 - 0 Canada, Jul. 18, 2021, Gold Cup
United States 4 - 1 Canada, Nov. 15, 2019, CONCACAF Nations League
Canada 2 - 0 United States, Oct. 15, 2019, CONCACAF Nations League
Watch out for this player from Canada
Canada's striker, Jonathan David, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his thirty-seventh game in his local league, 36 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 24 goals in the French league and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he already scored 3 goals in 4 games.
Watch out for this USA player
The USA forward, Jesus Ferreira, 22 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played his eighteenth game in his local league, 17 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the USA league and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 2 games of this tournament he already scored 4 goals.
How is Canada doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Honduras, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Panama 0 - 2 Canada, Jun. 15, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Canada 4 - 1 Honduras, Mar. 28, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Curacao 0 - 2 Canada, Mar. 25, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Canada 1 - 2 Morocco, Dec. 1, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Croatia 4 - 1 Canada, Nov. 27, 2022, FIFA World Cup
How is USA doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-7 against Granada, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
United States 3 - 0 Mexico, Jun. 15, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
United States 1 - 1 Mexico, Apr. 19, 2023, International Friendlies
United States 1 - 0 El Salvador, Mar. 27, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Grenada 1 - 7 United States, Mar. 24, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
United States 0 - 0 Colombia, Jan. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Canada vs. United States CONCACAF Nations League match. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium at 8:30 pm.