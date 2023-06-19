Honduras vs Barbados LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Honduras vs Barbados Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Honduras vs Barbados live match, as well as the latest information from BREC Memorial Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Honduras vs Barbados Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Honduras vs Barbados match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Honduras vs Barbados game for Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time for the Honduras vs Barbados match on June 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Venezuela: 8:00 PM
Key player - Barbados
Unfortunately, the Barbados national team has many players without clubs. Most of them are free agents but still have the possibility of playing for their national team and giving their all for their country, such as Keon Atkins who has already scored a goal for his country.
Key player - Honduras
Honduras does not have very well known names. Many of its men play in the local league but each one leaves everything for the colors of his flag. One of its most notable players is Jorge Bengunche, the 27-year-old striker who plays for CD Olimpia and already has 7 goals and an assist this season.
Barbados
The rival team is a little better. Although they have a slightly better performance considering their total number of draws, they still have a reproachable performance.
Honduras
The local team arrives perhaps a little less strong than its rival. In their last matches they have not been very friendly with victory, as they have only managed to win on one occasion, against El Salvador.
The match will be played at BREC Memorial Stadium.
The stadium designated for this game is BREC Memorial Stadium, also known as Olympia Stadium, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. It is named after BREC, the parks and recreation commission of BREC Parish in memory of the men who gave their lives for the arts. This stage is also used for concerts and various outdoor events such as Monster Truck shows. It often hosts high school soccer games as well as water skiing events. It has a capacity of 21,500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Friendly match: Honduras vs Barbados Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.