Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Euro 2024

Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, Armenia vs Latvia, Turkey vs Wales, Ukraine vs Malta, England vs North Macedonia, Finland vs San Marino, Slovenia vs Denmark, Southern Ireland vs Gibraltar, France vs Greece, Switzerland vs Romania, Israel vs Andorra and Belarus vs Kosovo are the matches that will be played tomorrow in this qualifier.
Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan match will be televised on Sky Sports channel.
Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue To Go.
What time is Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan match day 4 of the Euro 2024 qualifier?
This is the kick-off time for the Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan match on 19 June 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45
Colombia: 14:45
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 21:45 hours
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 13:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 15:45 hours
Japan: 00:45 hours
India: 01:45
Nigeria: 01:45
South Africa: 01:45
Australia: 04:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:45
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Roi Reinshreiber, who will have the task of bringing this match to a successful conclusion, which will undoubtedly have a lot of friction and will be very close due to the stakes involved.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which will undoubtedly require the best players for what is at stake in this match day 4 on the road to Euro 2024.
Background
The record leans towards Kazakhstan, the two teams have never met, but given the pace of the visiting team, they will be favourites to take three more points and be able to fight for the lead against Denmark, who are also on six points.
How does Kazakhstan get there?
For their part, Kazakhstan are coming from a 3-0 defeat of San Marino, one of the worst teams in this qualifier. In Group H, Kazakhstan are in second place with 6 points, tied with first place Denmark, and a record of 2 wins, 0 draws and one defeat, and will be looking for a win tomorrow to fight for the overall leadership of the group, which is how both teams arrive at this match day 4 on the road to Euro 2024.
How does Northern Ireland get there?
The selection of Ireland comes from losing by the minimum difference 1-0 against Denmark, they are in group H and is one of the worst teams in their group being in the penultimate position with 3 points and a record of 1 game won, 0 draws and 2 games with defeat, will seek to get their first 3 points tomorrow against Kazakhstan, taking advantage of playing at home and with their people, looking to get out of the very bad streak they live.
