France vs Greece LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

Tune in here France vs Greece in a Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this France vs Greece match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is France vs Greece match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game France vs Greece of June 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how France vs Greece and live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN and Fox Sports 1.
If you want to watch Ukraine vs Malta in streaming, it will be broadcast on streaming service Vix+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App-
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 8th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with all their might and come out on top, as well as winning a victory, leaving 6 wins for France, 1 draw and 1 for Greece. France 1 - 0 Greece, Nov. 15, 2006, International Friendlies France 0 - 1 Greece, June 25, 2004, European Championship France 3 - 1 Greece, Feb. 21, 1996, International Friendlies France 5 - 1 Greece, Feb. 27, 1980, International Friendlies
Watch out for this France player
France striker, 24 year old Kylian Mbappé has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-fourth game in his home league, 32 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 29 goals in the French league and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament he already scored 3 goals and 2 assists in 3 games
Watch out for this player from Greece
Greece's striker, 29 year old Giorgos Masouras has been performing well, the striker has played his 33rd game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Greek league and 1 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Greek league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 2 games of this tournament he already scored 2 goals.
How is France coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Netherlands, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Gibraltar 0 - 3 France, June 16, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Ireland 0 - 1 France, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
France 4 - 0 Netherlands, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualification
Argentina 3 - 3 France, Dec. 18, 2022, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
France 2 - 0 Morocco, Dec. 14, 2022, FIFA World Cup Qualification
How is Greece doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Gibraltar, having a streak of 2 win, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Greece 2 - 1 Ireland, June 16, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Greece 0 - 0 Lithuania, Mar. 27, 2023, International friendlies
Gibraltar 0 - 3 Greece, Mar. 24, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Hungary 2 - 1 Greece, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Malta 2 - 2 Greece, Nov. 17, 2022, International Friendlies
