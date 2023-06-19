Indonesia vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 PM2 hours ago

9:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Indonesia vs Argentina?

If you want to watch Indonesia vs Argentina live, you can follow it on TV through CBS Sports Golazo

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match Indonesia vs Argentina in Friendly Match?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Chile: 5:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

USA: 7:30 AM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Paraguay: 7:30 AM

Peru: 7:30 AM

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Venezuela: 7:30 AM

England: 12:30 AM

Australia : 21:30 AM

India: 16:45 AM

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Scaloni confirms the absence of Leo Messi, Angel Di María and Nicolas Otamendi for this match.

Argentina's national team will play this Monday against Indonesia where his coach confirmed that "Messi is resting, I have decided that he should rest. Both he and Di Maria and Otamendi needed to rest, it was already thought before". Therefore, he will have three important absentees for this match. Although Scaloni explained that "we will play a match with the Argentine national team, which is the most important thing. Argentina is far above any player. In this case Leo is not here but the others are there and I hope people enjoy it".

He also commented that the new Inter Miami player has no replacement: "None of us, none of us can play Messi but we will try to make the team play the same way, knowing that he is a player impossible to change. But the team is capable of doing just as well and with other skills, and that's what we'll try to do".

On the other hand, he commented that there will be between "seven or eight changes", compared to the match against Australia. Although he believes that "the level of the national team will not change with these changes". Let's hope we can live up to the level of the match against Indonesia and what it means to play with this jersey," he concluded. 

Finally on the future of his star player, Leo Messi did not want to get involved: "For the world of soccer we would like him to play forever, but at some point it will happen that he will no longer play, not only in the Argentine national team but he will stop playing soccer and that day will be a very sad day for everyone".

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player in Argentina

Mac Allister was a very important player for the Argentine National Team to reach the World Cup in 2022. He has also been key to Brighton's Europa League qualification, scoring 12 goals this 2022/23 season and providing three assists. Although next season he will play for Liverpool after making his move to the 'Reds' official. With Argentina he has played with the senior national team a total of 17 matches, one goal and two assists.
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player in Indonesia

Witan Sulaeman, a 21-year-old striker, plays for Persija in the Indonesian League where in ten matches he has scored two goals and provided one assist. While with the Indonesian senior national team he has played 26 matches where he has scored eight goals and seven assists.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

How does Argentina arrive?

The Argentina National Team, reigning World Champions, after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022. They have already played three matches this year, beating Panama 2-0, defeated Curaçao 7-0 and beat Australia 2-0 in the first and most recent match of the Asian tour. They have now gone ten straight matches without losing.  They have also won 14 of their last 15 matches.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Indonesia arrive?

Indonesia continues to prepare for the Asian Cup to be played in 2024. They arrive after playing three friendly matches where they have drawn against Palestine and Burundi, while they also beat Burundi. They reached the semifinals of the AFF Championship at the start of 2023 where they failed against Vietnam and lost 2-0 in the play-off.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that the Indonesian and Argentine national teams will face each other in a friendly match;
9:15 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Bung Karno Stadium, located in the city of Jakarta. It was inaugurated in 1962 and has a capacity for 77193 spectators;
9:10 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Indonesia and Argentina will meet during this international break, the second meeting of the reigning world champions in this Asian tour.
9:05 PM3 hours ago

