Indonesia vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Indonesia vs Argentina
How to watch Indonesia vs Argentina?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Indonesia vs Argentina in Friendly Match?
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Scaloni confirms the absence of Leo Messi, Angel Di María and Nicolas Otamendi for this match.
He also commented that the new Inter Miami player has no replacement: "None of us, none of us can play Messi but we will try to make the team play the same way, knowing that he is a player impossible to change. But the team is capable of doing just as well and with other skills, and that's what we'll try to do".
On the other hand, he commented that there will be between "seven or eight changes", compared to the match against Australia. Although he believes that "the level of the national team will not change with these changes". Let's hope we can live up to the level of the match against Indonesia and what it means to play with this jersey," he concluded.
Finally on the future of his star player, Leo Messi did not want to get involved: "For the world of soccer we would like him to play forever, but at some point it will happen that he will no longer play, not only in the Argentine national team but he will stop playing soccer and that day will be a very sad day for everyone".