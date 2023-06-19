Slovenia vs Denmark LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Slovenia vs Denmark live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stozice Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams in this Eurocup qualifier. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Sloveniavs Denmark Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday, June 19, 2023. 

USA Time: 2:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Slovenia vs Denmark: match for the in Euro 2024Qualification Match?

This is the start time of the game Slovenia vs Denmark: of Monday, June 19, 2023 In several countries:

Upcoming Group H games

Finland will face San Marino and Northern Ireland will face Kazakhstan, where any result of these two matches can radically change the position of Group H.
Players to watch

Christian Eriksen is the player to watch for Denmark, the historic Manchester United midfielder has dominated very well in these games the ball control and position. 

In addition, he has had a better season in the Premier League than last season with 28 games, 1 goal and 8 assists. On the Slovenian side is Andraz Sporar with 23 games, 8 goals and 4 assists for Panathinaikos of Greece.

How are both teams doing?

Slovenia comes from 2 wins and 1 loss. With 4 goals for and 3 against.

Their last result was negative against Finland who is up in third place, with the same points and goal difference.

Denmark comes as the leader after beating Northern Ireland by 1 goal to 0. This match may define whether Slovenia slips to second place or Denmark secures the lead.

How is the classification?

Group H is one of the most important groups because the competitive level is very high, with 4 teams showing a good soccer quality.

Denmark is the leader of the group but the other 3 teams have the same points, but what differentiates them are the goals against and in favor. Kazakhstan and Finland are third and fourth.

But Slovenia is still in the fight to qualify for the next European Championship. The difference in goals against is 1 in all teams tied on points.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Euro 2024 Qualification Match Slovenia vs DenmarkLIVE Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
