Turkey vs Wales LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Turkey vs Wales as well as the latest information from the Samsun 19 May Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Turkey vs Wales?
If you want to watch the Turkey vs. Wales match live, it can be followed on television through VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus
What time is the Turkey vs Wales match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Wales
Daniel James is a Leeds United player who has played this season on loan at Fulham. He also spent three seasons at Manchester United. The 25-year-old midfielder has played 23 games this season, scoring three goals. With his national team he has scored six goals and six assists in 44 games played.
Watch out for this player in Turkey
Hakan Calhanoglu, 29-year-old Inter Milan player. This season he has played 49 matches where he has scored four goals and provided eight assists. With the senior national team he has played 78 matches with 17 goals and 15 assists.
How does Wales arrive?
Wales after disputing the World Cup in Qatar where they did not overcome the group stage and left without victory with two defeats and a draw. In this 2023 it has played three matches of the Qualification for the Euro 2024 where it has known all the signs, drawing one against Croatia. In the second one they beat Latvia by 1-0 and in the most recent match they lost against Armenia by 2-4. Right now they are second in Group D with four points;
How is Turkey arriving?
Turkey have played three matches this 2023, all of them in the Euro qualifiers where they beat Armenia, lost to Croatia and in the most recent one defeated Latvia 2-3 with a goal in stoppage time. They are leaders of group D with six points, two ahead of Wales and Croatia, although the Croatians have played one game less;
Background
Seven clashes between Turkey and Wales with a favorable balance for the latter, who have won four times, while Turkey have won two clashes and the remaining match ended in a draw. They have not met since 2021 in the group stage of the European Championship in which Wales won 0-2 with goals from Ramsey and Roberts. While Turkey last won this duel in 19997 in a 10-goal encounter where they won 6-4 in a duel to qualify for the World Cup;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Samsun 19 May Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in July 2017 and has a capacity of 33919 spectators.
Preview of the match
Turkey and Wales will face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 4 of the Euro 2024 Qualification. Both teams are in the group along with Croatia, Armenia and Latvia;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Turkey vs Wales in Euro 2024 Qualifying
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.