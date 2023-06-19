Hong Kong vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Hong Kong vs. Thailand
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hong Kong vs Thailand live, as well as the latest information coming out of Asia. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Thailand's possible lineup
For their part, Thailand may line up with the following eleven to face Hong Kong. Pan, Myeong, Ruei, Chung, Chin, Feng, Huang, Wu, Yen, Estevez, Chen and Hsing.
Hong Kong's possible lineup
Hong Kong may field the following eleven to face Thailand: Yapp, Leung, Hoi, Vasudeva Das, Ming, Yang, Tingzhi, Poon, Yue, Awal and Sun-Ming.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Hong Kong vs Thailand of 19th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina:9:00 AM,
Bolivia: 9:00 AM.
Brasil: 9:00 AM.
Chile: 8:00 AM.
Colombia: 7:00 AM.
Ecuador: 7:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 2:00 PM,
Mexico: 6:00 AM.
Paraguay: 9:00 AM.
Peru: 9:00 AM.
Uruguay: 9:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Hong Kong vs Thailand can be watched on the Asian Federation's YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 21 times, where Thailand has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of one victory. The Thai side has won on nine occasions, while Hong Kong has won in eight matches. On four occasions they have drawn against each other.
Thailand qualification
Thailand is preparing for the Asian Cup starting in January 2024 and is in Group F, which is made up of Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Oman. A priori, Thailand has a tough time to enter one of the top two places in order to advance to the next round, although if it is positioned as one of the best third of all groups it would go to the next round
Hong Kong qualification
Hong Kong is preparing for the Asian Cup starting in January 2024 and is in Group C, which is made up of the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Palestine. A priori, Arab Emirates and Iran are the favorites to advance to the next round, that is to say they have it complicated to enter one of the first two places, although if they position themselves as one of the best third of all the groups they would pass to the next round.
Thailand's last match
Thailand drew their previous match against Chinese Taipei 2-2. The first half saw no goals and all were seen in the second half of the match. The first goal came from an own goal in favor of the home side, Kaman scored an own goal. Minutes later, Thailand equalized with a goal by Dangda. The final period of the match was a lively one in terms of goals. First Thailand took the lead with Ruei's own goal, and then Chinese Taipei equalized with Chen's goal. In the end, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Last match of Hong Kong
Hong Kong lost in their last match against Vietnam in a friendly match. The result of the match was 1-0 for the locals. The first and only goal of the match came from eleven meters with Que Ngoc Hai's goal. This was the end of the match where neither of the two teams managed to score more goals in a match with little rhythm and few chances, in which most of the opportunities were for Vietnam.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Hong Kong vs Thailand this Monday, June 19 at 14.00 Spanish time. The match is part of the international friendly matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.