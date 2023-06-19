Qatar vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
New Zealand's possible line-up
For this friendly against Qatar, Darren Bazeley could have the following starting eleven: Sail, Payne, Tuiloma, Boxall, Cacace, Garbett, Bell, Stamenic, Mccowatt, Waine and Just.
Qatar's possible lineup
In this friendly match against New Zealand, Carlos Brito could field the following starting eleven: Salah Zakaria, Bassam Al-Rawi, Suhail, Tarek Salman, Homam Ahmed, Ali Asad, Fathy, Mostafa Mashaal, Yusuf Abdurisag, Mohammed Muntari and Ali Almoez.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Qatar vs New Zealand of 19th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Qatar vs New Zealand can be watched on the official Qatar YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History
These teams have met on only one occasion where Qatar won in a high-scoring encounter 3-2. New Zealand will be looking to redeem themselves from that friendly defeat with an away win to continue their preparatory matches for their upcoming competitions.
Qatar qualification
After this match against New Zealand, Qatar will start the Gold Cup. The first match will be against Haiti. In this Gold Cup, Qatar will be part of group B, where it shared the table with Haiti, Honduras and Mexico.
New Zealand's last championship
The last time New Zealand played in a tournament was to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. In this tournament, New Zealand, managed to get through as first in the group. To achieve this place in the Qatar World Cup, the New Zealand team had to defeat Papua New Guinea, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti and Solomon Islands. Against the latter, New Zealand achieved a convincing victory by zero goals to five.
Last match New Zealand
New Zealand faced, as visitors, Sweden in their last match. The match did not end in the best way for Darren Bazeley's team, as the final score was 4-1 against them. The match started well for New Zealand, who, just seven minutes into the match, managed to give their team the lead. Six minutes before the end of the first half, Sweden's first goal arrived. Five minutes later came the second goal and the third took another minute to arrive. At the start of the second half, New Zealand tried with all their might to get back into the match, but it was not possible. In the second minute of stoppage time, Sweden sealed the game with the fourth and final goal of the match. The final score left a drastic result in the eyes of the New Zealand team.
Last match Qatar
Qatar faced Jamaica in their last match. The Qatari national team, playing as visitors, managed to beat the Jamaicans in a hard-fought match. The team coached by Carlos Brito, scored its first goal in the 31st minute of the match. The second goal came just eight minutes after the first goal was scored. The game went to the break with a big advantage for the visitors, who thanks to shots by Homam Ahmed and Mohammed Muntari were able to start the second half with some peace of mind on the pitch. 16 minutes into the second half, Jamaica tried to get back into the game. Nicholson scored the first goal for his team, which closed the gap with his rival, but it was not enough as the match ended this way and the scoreboard showed the 1-2 for the Qatar team.
