Switzerland vs Romania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Euro Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Switzerland vs Romania live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Switzerland vs Romania live, as well as the latest information coming out of Switzerland. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Romania's possible lineup
For its part, Romania may line up with the following eleven to face Switzerland. Moldovan, Manea, Dragusin, Burca, Camora, Marin, Baluta, Stanciu, Man, Puscas and Coman.
Switzerland's possible lineup
Switzerland may field the following eleven to face Romania. Kubel, Fernandes, Akanji, Elvedi, Ricardo, Freuler, Zakaria, Xhaka, Shaquiri, Amdaouni and Vargas.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Switzerland vs Romania of 19th June 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brasil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Photo
Where to watch
The match between Switzerland vs Romania can be watched on UEFA TV. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History
These teams have met 13 times, where Romania has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of one victory. The Romanian team has won five times, while Switzerland has won in four matches. In four other matches they have drawn against each other.
Romania standings
Romania is in Group I of the European Championship Qualification, which is made up of Switzerland, Israel, Kosovo, Andorra and Belarus. The top two finishers in each group advance to the next round, which would be eligible to play in next year's European Championship. The Romanians are in the second position with seven points, and if they beat Switzerland, they would overtake them in the position and would practically certify the next round.
Switzerland qualification
Switzerland are in Group I of the European Championship Qualification, which is made up of Belarus, Romania, Kosovo, Andorra and Israel. The top two finishers from each group advance to the next round, which would be eligible to play in next year's European Championship. The Swiss are in first place with nine points and have not lost any of their three matches so far.
Romania's last match
Romania did not have a good game at the Fadil Vokrri, as they drew 0-0 against Kosovo. Both teams had chances to open the scoring but the lack of goals in both teams was the highlight of the match. Kosovo had a good chance to overtake the Romanians, who are depending on themselves to advance to the next round.
Switzerland's last match
Switzerland continue their winning streak to reach next year's European Championship. Third consecutive victory in this group stage, as they beat Andorra by the minimum, 1-2. The first half was enough for the Swiss side to close out the game by taking a two-goal lead over Andorra, who reacted too late. Freuler scored the first goal in the seventh minute of the match. Just past the half-hour mark, Amdouni made it a two-goal lead and left the home side in trouble. Vieira pulled one back in the 67th minute but it was not enough for Andorra to get anything positive out of their match against Switzerland. In the end, the visitors took the win by those two first-half goals.