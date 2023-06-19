Jamaica vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match
Photo: AP

Stay tuned for Jamaica vs Jordan live coverage of the match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jamaica vs Jordan live, as well as the latest information from the Wiener Neustadt Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Jamaica vs Jordan live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player - Jordan

Musa Al-Taamari, currently playing for Ligue 1 side Montpellier, the 26-year-old winger was one of the scorers in the previous match against Serbia. 

Al-Taamari will look to bring danger to the Jamaican goal. 

Squad Team- Jordan

Players: Yazid Abu Laila, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Malik Shalabiya, Muhammad Al-Amwasi, Muhammad Abu Hashish, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdullah Nassib, Ihsan Haddad, Muhannad Khairallah, Anas Bani Yassin , Hadi Al-Hourani, Hijazi Maher, Ibrahim Saadeh, Nour Al-Rawabdeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Saleh Ratib, Ahmed Samir, Musa Al-Taamari, Ahmed Al-Arsan, Anas Al-Awadat, Mahmoud Mardhi, Ali Alwan, Hamza Al-Dardour, Yazan Al-Naimat.
Key Player- Jamaica

The former Watford FC and current player of EFL League Two side Salford City is the key player for the Jamaican team. Mariappa will be looking to bring all his experience gained in English soccer to this young Jamaican team. 
Squad Team- Jamaica

News - Jordan

The Jordanian team will play its third international match in 2023, with a 4-0 win over the Philippines and a narrow 3-2 loss to Serbia. Now, against Jamaica, they will close this friendly doubleheader, preparing for their participation in the Asia Cup, to be held in January 2024.
News - Jamaica

The Jamaican team is looking to consolidate a working group ahead of the qualifiers for the next orbital event. For now, they are preparing for the next edition of the Gold Cup, where they will share a group with the United States, Trinidad and Tobago and the winner of preliminary series 9. 

The debut match of the tournament will be precisely the opening game against the United States, next Saturday 24 at Soldier Field.

The Stadium

The Wiener Neustadt Arena is the venue for this match. The arena is located in the city of Wiener Neustadt in Austria. It has a capacity of 4000 spectators.
Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Jamaica vs Jordan match, corresponding to the FIFA friendly matchday. The match will take place at the Wiener Neustadt Arena at 6:00 am.
