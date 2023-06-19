Armenia vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers
Photo: Disclosure/Latvia

Probable Armenia!

Cancarevic; Haroyan, Harutyunyan, Mkrtchyan; Dashyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Barsehyan, Zelaryan, Leon Ramos.
How do you get to Armenia?

Armenia arrives for the duel with a victory and a defeat in the two games played in the Qualifiers of the Euro until 2016. the present moment.. The team has three points and occupies the fourth place in group D, one point less than Croatia, in second place.
Speak up, Robert Savalnieks!

"We played a good game against Turkey. What was missing? Mastery in finishing attacks and defending when we score a goal. It will be a good lesson for us in the next games. Armenia and hopes to score the first points.''

''I think the Armenian national team is the best. quite strong. Gives to see in the last match, they beat a good opponent away from home, scored four goals.   shows the potential of Armenia's attack. But we will fight for victory in every game."

Speak up, Dainis Kazakevičs!

"First, it’s important! Needless to say, the unavailability of Eduards [Emša - LFF.lv] for tomorrow's game is a big factor.   It is a certain loss for us. He was in the starting line-up in the previous game and played well against Turkey.     That’s why we have 25 players in the team, and we’re going to find a solution Eduard and I talked about practical, everyday things that were important for us to know, but we didn’t talk much about Armenian football .''

''Falling asleep after the Turkey game was traditional - closer to the morning.   difficult to judge about the functional state. Yesterday was spent flying and getting ready.   the first practice after the game. Only then we will be able to judge how well we managed to recover. É   one of the decisive factors in the game between the two teams.''

''  of course the nominal favorite is, of course, the national team of Armenia.    the home team and why it's on. in the highest ranking. But to be honest, I don't attach much importance to it. On a given night, the game starts with the score 0-0 and the best team on the field wins.''

'What did the Armenian technician say that present-day Latvia is? the strongest in recent years? For my part, I can say the same about Armenia. In the last few games I saw - against Turkey and against Wales - Armenia seemed to be at a very good level, both individually and as a team. I'm not saying this out of politeness, but out of court - Armenia has a very good team at the moment, and their last victory was well deserved. Let others and our fans talk about our team!”, said Dainis Kazakevičs.

Latvia likely!

Purins; Savalnieks, Oss, Balodis, Jurkovskis; Jaunzems, Tobers, Saveljevs, Ciganiks, Uldrilkis; Gutkovskis.
How do you get to Latvia?

Latvia arrives for the game with two defeats in the competition, remaining at the bottom of the group with four points less than Croatia, the first team within the classification zone.
LATVIA

Photo: Disclosure/Latvia
The game will be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

The Armenia vs Latvia game will be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, with a capacity of 14.403 people.
