Armenia vs Latvia LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers

Watch Armenia vs Latvia Live Score Here
Probable Armenia!
How do you get to Armenia?
Speak up, Robert Savalnieks!
''I think the Armenian national team is the best. quite strong. Gives to see in the last match, they beat a good opponent away from home, scored four goals. shows the potential of Armenia's attack. But we will fight for victory in every game."
Speak up, Dainis Kazakevičs!
''Falling asleep after the Turkey game was traditional - closer to the morning. difficult to judge about the functional state. Yesterday was spent flying and getting ready. the first practice after the game. Only then we will be able to judge how well we managed to recover. É one of the decisive factors in the game between the two teams.''
'' of course the nominal favorite is, of course, the national team of Armenia. the home team and why it's on. in the highest ranking. But to be honest, I don't attach much importance to it. On a given night, the game starts with the score 0-0 and the best team on the field wins.''
'What did the Armenian technician say that present-day Latvia is? the strongest in recent years? For my part, I can say the same about Armenia. In the last few games I saw - against Turkey and against Wales - Armenia seemed to be at a very good level, both individually and as a team. I'm not saying this out of politeness, but out of court - Armenia has a very good team at the moment, and their last victory was well deserved. Let others and our fans talk about our team!”, said Dainis Kazakevičs.