Finland vs San Marino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

Stay with us to follow Finland vs San Marino live from the Qualification to EURO 2024!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Finland vs San Marino live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifying, in addition to the latest information coming from the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Teemu Pukki, a must see player!
The Norwich City striker is one of the most important figures in his team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help his team achieve great things. During last season he played 43 games, where he scored 10 goals and 8 assists, starting 78% of the games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season. These will seek to continue developing in the EFL Championship and try to get closer to the tickets for a World Cup with his selection.
How does Finland get here?
The Finnish National Team is appearing in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top European tournament. They are in third place in Group H with 6 points, after 2 wins and 1 loss. The Finns present a long list with interesting players such as Teemu Pukki, Jere Uronen, Anssi Suhonen, Robert Taylor, Benjamin Källman and Rasmus Schüller. Finland is not a powerhouse in the UEFA zone, but it comes out as the great favorite to be in the EURO and is expected to take all three points. Their coach Markku Kanerva believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to getting a ticket.
Nicola Nanni, a must see player!
The Olbia striker from the Italian second division has become one of the great promises of the representative of San Marino and was a starter in all the matches of the process towards the last World Cup. Now, after having run out of any possibility, Nanni is running to be one of the top references in the forward that the Sanmarinenses need and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for EURO 2024 and even the Cup World Cup 2026. Nicola Nanni was the only scorer in the Qatar 2022 qualifying round with 1 goal.
How does San Marino arrive?
Those from San Marino appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in last place in Group H with 0 units, after 3 losses. The San Marinenses present a list with interesting players such as Nicola Nanni, Filipo Berardi, Elia Benedettini, Luca Ceccaroli and Filippo Fabri. San Marino is not a powerhouse in the UEFA zone, but they will be looking to score their first points ahead of the EURO. Fabrizio Constantini, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO.
Where's the game?
The Helsinki Olympic Stadium located in the city of Toölö, Finland will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 36,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1938.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Finland vs. San Marino match, corresponding to the Qualifying for EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, at 12 o'clock.