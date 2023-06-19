England vs North Macedonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The new Real Madrid midfielder is one of the great promises of the team and the English team. Last season he was one of the most developed players, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Real Madrid. During the previous season with Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder participated in 42 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 14 goals and 7 assists, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the most important references in England for EURO 2024, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure his place in the highest European championship.
How does England get here?
The England National Team is appearing in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top European tournament. They are in first place in Group C with 9 points, after 3 victories. The English have a long list with interesting players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Jordan Pickford. England is one of the great powers in the UEFA zone, which is why it comes out as the great favorite to be in the EURO and is expected to win the three points. Their manager Gareth Southgate believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The main objective is clear and with the increase in places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever to getting a ticket.
Eljiif Elmas, a must see player!
The Napoli midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Macedonian continued with the Italian team from a good season last season in Serie A, in which he scored 6 goals and 3 assists in 47 games played. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of his team's midfield and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does North Macedonia arrive?
Those from North Macedonia appear at this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team getting a ticket to the maximum UEFA tournament. They will have to get important points to get to the top of Group C, where they compete together with England, Ukraine, Italy and Malta. The selection presents a wide list with interesting players such as Stole Dimitrievski, Eljiif Elmas, Ezgjan Alioski, Enis Bardhi and Arijan Ademi. North Macedonia is not a UEFA zone powerhouse, but it is expected that North Macedonia will take on England and Italy and advance to the next round. Their coach Blagoja Milevski believes that the team has what it takes to advance to the EURO. The main objective is clear and, with the increase in the places in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, they hope to be closer than ever.
Where's the game?
Old Trafford located in the city of Manchester will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 74,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
