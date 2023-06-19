Israel vs Andorra LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifying 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Israel vs Andorra Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Israel vs Andorra European Championship Qualifying.
What time is the Israel vs Andorra European Championship Qualifying?
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Andorra of June 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:45 pm on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Andorra last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Iker, Joel Guillen, Albert Alavedra, Max Llovera, Moisés San Nicolás, Jesús Rubio, Eric Vales, Marc Rebés, Joan Cervos, Jordi Aláez and Albert Rosas.
Israel last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Omri Glazer, Sean Goldberg, Raz Shlomo, Ofir Davidadze, Eli Dasa, Dor Peretz, Mohammad Abu Fani, Ramzi Safuri, Thai Baribo, Manor Solomon, and Liel Abada.
Andorra Players to Watch
We must be attentive to these three players from Andorra. The first is the attacker Albert Rosas (#11), he plays in the national league of his country, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in Monday's game. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Another player is Marc Rebés (#4), the 24-year-old who plays in the Andorran league is an important player and managed to score in the last match against the Cayman Islands. The Santa Coloma player, Jordi Aláez (#14) at his young age is in one of the best soccer teams and will be key to distributing the ball all over the field.
Andorra
Similarly, Andorra is in group I of the tournament. They are in the fifth position of the group with 1 point after 0 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost. This year they seek to qualify for the Eurocup and for that they must come out winners in Monday's game. They have several young players who will give the team a new face. Their last game was against Switzerland on June 16, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 loss at the Estadi Nacional d'Andorra and thus they got their second loss of the tournament.
Israel Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Israel's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Andorra. Forward Liel Abada (#11), plays for Celtic of the Scottish Premiership. With his team he achieved 10 goals and 3 assists in 34 games won. He will be very important for the Eurocup Qualifying Tournament because of his leadership. Forward Thai Baribo (#20) is a great striker with lots of speed and good ball control. He is 24 years old and we could see him assist or score in the game on Monday. Finally, Fulham Premier League player Manor Solomon (#10) is a very skillful player who managed to score in the last match. He has a lot of experience gained in England and it is very important that he leads the team in the game against Andorra.
Israel
The Israel soccer team is in Group I along with Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, and Andorra. It is in third place in the group with 4 points after getting 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and be able to compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them so their qualification must be successful in view of their goals. Their last game was against Belarus on June 16, 2023 resulted in a win, the match ended 2-1 at Ferenc Szusza Stadium and thus they got their second win of the tournament.
The stadium
The Teddi Malcha Stadium is located in the city of Jerusalem, Israel and is one of the highest capacity football stadiums in Israel. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 31,733 spectators, it was inaugurated on July 9, 1992, and it cost 12 million dollars.