Ireland vs Gibraltar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match
Image: Twitter Ireland

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ireland vs Gibraltar live, as well as the latest information from the Avivao Stadium.
Where and how to watch Ireland vs Gibraltar live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.

Ireland vs Gibraltar can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App.

What time is the Ireland vs Gibraltar match corresponding to Matchday 4 of the qualifying rounds for the European Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the match Ireland vs Gibraltar on June 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:45 hours

Bolivia: 14:45

Brazil: 2:45 p.m.

Chile: 14:45 hours

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

Spain: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 a.m. 

Nigeria: 12:45 p.m.

South Africa: 12:45 p.m.

Ireland Statements

Stephen Kenny spoke ahead of the match, "At the moment we just have to prepare for Monday, a home game, almost a full stadium, we have to give them a win and that's what we have to focus on." "We didn't play as well as we would have liked. Overall, Greece was much better in the first half. They had more control than we would have liked, they played well."

"That can happen to international teams away from home, but you have to defend better than we did, and that's what hurt us in the end."

"It was a very bad second goal. I can't believe we gave it away. That hurt us. We were still in the game and we could have equalized, but that may have hurt us."

"I'm very disappointed with the sending off, I thought it was very harsh, Matt got involved to get people off, but he didn't touch his face, he touched his chest. It was given too much importance with the player going down, but there was no facial contact."

How is Gibraltar coming along?

Gibraltar has also failed to pick up a win in these qualifiers, the team will be looking to make it three out of three after losing to France by three goals to nil.

How are Ireland coming in?

Ireland comes to this game after losing to Greece two goals to one, the Irish need to win at any cost to look for a place in the first places.

The Ireland vs Gibraltar match will be played at the Aviva Stadium, located in Dublin, Ireland. The stadium has a capacity of 650,000 people.
Welcome to the live streaming of the Ireland vs Gibraltar match, corresponding to the Day 4 of the Euro Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium at 2:45 pm.
